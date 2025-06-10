Cook with Alison Lambert - Skewered courgettes, halloumi and lemon

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
The Otago Daily Times and Alison have collaborated to bring you her first cookbook – Seasons.
Alison Lambert is one of our beloved ODT food writers, where her featured columns in Fresh have inspired home cooks across Dunedin and Otago for almost 15 years.
Her approach is all about simplicity, celebrating the natural flavours of each season with delicious recipes that encourage you to embrace cooking with what’s readily available.
Skewered courgettes, halloumi and lemon
- 4 long skewers
- 500g firm courgettes
- 80g fresh breadcrumbs
- 20g freshly grated parmesan
- 1 Tbsp fresh spring herbs such as mint and dill, roughly chopped
- 1 tsp sea salt
- Freshly cracked black pepper
- 180g halloumi cheese, cut into thin slices, then cut in half
- 2 lemons
- Extra virgin olive oil
- Preheat the oven to 180°C fan bake (200°C bake).
- Slice the courgettes into 3-4 mm thick slices and place into a bowl.
- Add the breadcrumbs, parmesan, herbs and seasoning. Toss well to coat the courgettes.
- Squeeze over about 2 tablespoons of lemon juice and a light drizzle of olive oil. Mix through.
- Get 2 rounds of courgette and push on to the skewer, followed by a slice of halloumi, and repeat about 5 times. Continue with remaining skewers.
- Place the skewers on a baking tray.
- Bake for 5 minutes, turn, then continue baking until the edges start to colour up and the halloumi is meltingly oozy.
- Serve with more lemon, extra virgin olive oil and a pinch of sea salt.