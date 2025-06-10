Cook with Alison Lambert - Skewered courgettes, halloumi and lemon

The Otago Daily Times and Alison have collaborated to bring you her first cookbook – Seasons.

Alison Lambert is one of our beloved ODT food writers, where her featured columns in Fresh have inspired home cooks across Dunedin and Otago for almost 15 years.

Her approach is all about simplicity, celebrating the natural flavours of each season with delicious recipes that encourage you to embrace cooking with what’s readily available.

One of these recipes is her Skewered courgettes, halloumi and lemon

Skewered courgettes, halloumi and lemon

"This recipe is fresh, fun and a great way to enjoy the first of the courgettes. The combination of courgettes, lemon and fragrant spring herbs works effortlessly, and by adding a little halloumi cheese in between, the slices melt together perfectly. Courgettes seem to be the gift that just keeps on giving." - Alison Lambert

Ingredients:

4 long skewers

500g firm courgettes

80g fresh breadcrumbs

20g freshly grated parmesan

1 Tbsp fresh spring herbs such as mint and dill, roughly chopped

1 tsp sea salt

Freshly cracked black pepper

180g halloumi cheese, cut into thin slices, then cut in half

2 lemons

Extra virgin olive oil

Method: