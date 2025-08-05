Savvy Otago Uni students growing, hunting and gathering

Four Otago University students are saving hundreds of dollars by growing, hunting and gathering their kai. RNZ podcast Thrift paid a visit to their Dunedin flat.

Kieran Halforty, Angus Henry, Jake Corney and Cam Pooley are all eating better than the average student by applying some thrifty smarts.

None of them had gardening experience, but by chance they stumbled on a gardening show on TV.

“It just ​popped ​up ​on ​our ​recommended ​I ​think ​after ​we ​were watching ​the rugby,” Jake told RNZ podcast Thrift.

From left: Jake Corney, Cam Pooley, Angus Henry and Kieran Halforty. Photo: RNZ

That planted the seed of an idea, and on an ​impulse, the four ​budding gardeners traipsed ​off ​to ​the ​hardware ​store ​to ​buy ​some ​supplies.

Soon green veggie shoots were showing at their Dunedin student house.

“You wake ​up, ​first ​thing ​we ​do, ​open ​the ​door, ​see ​if ​anything's ​germinated ​and ​then ​water ​the ​garden,” says Jake.

“Gardening's ​a ​good ​way ​to ​start ​your ​morning ​instead ​of ​getting ​up ​and ​going ​on ​your ​phone ​or ​something. ​It's ​nice ​to ​come ​and ​do ​something ​that ​you've ​kind ​of ​worked ​for. ​I ​guess ​it's ​kind ​of ​rewarding.”

​So, what’s growing in the student garden?

“We’ve got ​some ​parsley, ​got ​some ​mint. ​We've ​got ​some ​more ​broccolis ​over ​there ​that ​are ​coming ​through…​ it's ​pretty ​exciting,” Angus says.

​“For ​the ​lettuce, ​we've ​got ​all ​the ​salads ​we've ​been ​making, ​so ​it's ​been ​real ​nice ​and ​fresh. ​The ​parsley ​has ​just ​been ​on ​basically ​everything ​we ​cook, ​so ​we've ​been ​hacking ​into ​that ​every ​day.”

Angus Henry checks out the vege patch. Photo: RNZ

Setting up the garden didn't cost them much.

“We ​went ​down ​to ​the ​hospice ​shop ​and ​bought ​these ​big ​drawers ​for ​$2 ​a ​piece."

Those ​drawers have been ​repurposed ​as ​raised ​garden ​beds.

“We grabbed ​a ​couple ​bags ​of ​soil ​which ​cost ​us ​about ​20 ​bucks ​and ​then ​the ​rest ​was ​from ​seed, ​which ​cost ​us ​about ​a ​dollar ​per ​packet.”

Now ​they're ​using ​the ​veggies ​every ​day, they're ​starting ​to ​get ​their ​money ​back, says Jake.

“Because ​we ​don't ​have ​to ​buy ​those ​vegetables. ​But ​yeah, ​I ​guess ​the ​cool ​thing ​with ​a ​garden ​is ​it ​can ​continue ​to ​grow ​back."

A prized purple cauliflower. Photo: RNZ

That means fewer trips to the ​supermarket, ​Kieran says.

“Instead ​of ​going, ​oh I ​need ​to ​make ​a ​salad, ​need ​to ​go ​to ​the ​shops, ​just ​go ​to ​the ​backyard ​and ​pick ​something ​out.”

While the boys ​are ​chuffed ​with ​their ​handiwork, they're also gaining fans outside the flat.

“My ​parents ​are ​like, ​'What? ​You're ​gardening ​in ​Dunedin? ​But ​nah, ​it's ​actually ​been ​a ​pretty ​cool ​thing ​to ​do,” Jake says.

​“More ​people ​should ​get ​into ​gardening. ​Yeah, ​that's ​the ​big ​message - gardening's ​fun,” says Cam.

Some of their student neighbours have caught the bug, they say, putting in their own gardens.

They're also proud winners of the gardening competition run by local ​student ​magazine ​Critic.

The ​flat ​is ​also ​enjoying ​nature's ​bounty ​in ​a ​different ​way, with the boys embracing some hunter-gatherer thriftiness.​

Jake ​is ​the ​flat's ​main ​hunter.

“Obviously ​once ​you've ​got ​the ​gear, ​it's ​pretty ​easy ​to ​go ​get ​a ​feed ​of ​meat ​or ​fish ​and ​stuff.”

He recently landed a tahr in the Southern ​Alps which, when Thrift visited the flat, was in the slow cooker.

Jake Corney with his Himalayan tahr stew in the crockpot. Photo: RNZ

The ​boys ​also ​enjoy ​the ​odd ​splash ​of ​luxury; Angus ​is ​a ​keen ​collector ​of ​shellfish.

“Pāua ​are ​bloody ​expensive, ​so ​if ​we ​grab ​a ​handful ​of ​those ​each ​time ​we ​go ​out ​for ​a ​dive, ​it's ​real ​good ​food. ​The ​boys ​love ​them.

“And ​we're ​saving, ​I ​don't ​know, ​three ​pāua ​over ​$100 ​easily ​from ​the ​shop, ​which ​is ​something ​we ​just ​can't ​afford.”

He’s ​rounded ​out ​their ​diet ​with ​a ​bit ​of ​spear ​fishing.

“So ​I shoot ​a ​lot ​of ​butterfish ​and ​blue ​moki, ​which ​are ​real ​good ​eating. ​And ​again, way ​out ​of our ​price ​range if ​we ​were ​to ​buy ​them ​from ​the ​shop.”

Kieran says he's happy with the bougie bounty they are feasting on.

“If ​I ​sit ​down ​for ​lunch ​and ​suddenly ​there's ​a ​crayfish ​sitting ​there, ​when ​am ​I ​ever ​going ​to ​have ​crayfish? ​

"You ​know, ​I'm ​a ​student, ​I ​can't ​afford ​a ​crayfish. ​But ​these ​guys ​have ​gone ​and ​caught ​it ​and ​they're ​not ​charging ​me.”

