No-churn cherry and pistachio ice cream

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Prep time 20min
Freeze time At least 3 hours or overnight
Skill level Easy
Serves 6-8
Ingredients
1 tin (395g) sweetened condensed milk
600ml cream
1 tsp vanilla extract
2 tsp rose water
300g cherries, pitted
2 Tbsp sugar
1 Tbsp water
80g pistachios, toasted and roughly chopped
Method
Place cherries, sugar and water in a small saucepan. Cook gently over medium heat for 5-7 minutes until the cherries soften and release their juices. Set aside to cool completely.
In a large bowl, combine condensed milk, cream, vanilla extract and rose water. Beat with an electric mixer until thick, soft peaks form.
Gently fold through the cooled cherries (and a little of their syrup) along with most of the chopped pistachios, reserving a small handful for topping. Spoon the mixture into a freezer-proof container, smooth the top and sprinkle with remaining pistachios. Cover and freeze for at least 3 hours or overnight.
When ready to serve I suggest that you remove from the freezer 10-15 minutes before serving to soften slightly. Scoop and enjoy!