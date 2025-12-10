Wednesday, 10 December 2025

No-churn cherry and pistachio ice cream

    By Alison Lambert
    1. Life & Style
    2. Food & Wine

    Photo: Simon Lambert
    Photo: Simon Lambert
    This no-fuss, no-churn ice cream brings together the sweetness of cherries, the crunch of toasted pistachios and a hint of rose for something a little exotic. With no churning required, it’s the perfect make-ahead dessert for summer. This is such a good base that you can easily play around with the flavours to constantly have something new in your freezer — think roasted apricots with almonds, strawberries with white chocolate, or even dark chocolate with a touch of orange zest.

    Prep time 20min

    Freeze time At least 3 hours or overnight

    Skill level Easy

    Serves 6-8

    Ingredients

    1 tin (395g) sweetened condensed milk

    600ml cream

    1 tsp vanilla extract

    2 tsp rose water

    300g cherries, pitted

    2 Tbsp sugar

    1 Tbsp water

    80g pistachios, toasted and roughly chopped

    Method

    Place cherries, sugar and water in a small saucepan. Cook gently over medium heat for 5-7 minutes until the cherries soften and release their juices. Set aside to cool completely.

    In a large bowl, combine condensed milk, cream, vanilla extract and rose water. Beat with an electric mixer until thick, soft peaks form.

    Gently fold through the cooled cherries (and a little of their syrup) along with most of the chopped pistachios, reserving a small handful for topping. Spoon the mixture into a freezer-proof container, smooth the top and sprinkle with remaining pistachios. Cover and freeze for at least 3 hours or overnight.

    When ready to serve I suggest that you remove from the freezer 10-15 minutes before serving to soften slightly. Scoop and enjoy!