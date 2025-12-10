No-churn cherry and pistachio ice cream

Photo: Simon Lambert

Freeze time At least 3 hours or overnight

Skill level Easy

Serves 6-8

Ingredients

1 tin (395g) sweetened condensed milk

600ml cream

1 tsp vanilla extract

2 tsp rose water

300g cherries, pitted

2 Tbsp sugar

1 Tbsp water

80g pistachios, toasted and roughly chopped

Method

Place cherries, sugar and water in a small saucepan. Cook gently over medium heat for 5-7 minutes until the cherries soften and release their juices. Set aside to cool completely.

In a large bowl, combine condensed milk, cream, vanilla extract and rose water. Beat with an electric mixer until thick, soft peaks form.

Gently fold through the cooled cherries (and a little of their syrup) along with most of the chopped pistachios, reserving a small handful for topping. Spoon the mixture into a freezer-proof container, smooth the top and sprinkle with remaining pistachios. Cover and freeze for at least 3 hours or overnight.

When ready to serve I suggest that you remove from the freezer 10-15 minutes before serving to soften slightly. Scoop and enjoy!