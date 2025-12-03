Strawberry oat crumble

Photo: Simon Lambert

Prep time 20 min

Cook time 30-35min

Skill easy

Ingredients

Strawberry filling

500g strawberries (fresh or frozen)

100g sugar

1 Tbsp water (if using fresh strawberries)

1 Tbsp cornflour, dissolved in 1 Tbsp cold water

Oat crumble

155g butter, melted

155g (1¼ cups) plain flour

110g (1¼ cups) rolled oats

135g (⅔ cup) sugar, plus extra for sprinkling on top

1 tsp ground ginger

¼ tsp salt

Method

Preheat the oven to 160°C fan (190°C). Line a 20cm × 20cm baking tin with baking paper.

Make the filling:

Place the strawberries, sugar, and water (if using fresh) into a small saucepan.

Cook gently over medium heat until the fruit softens and releases its juices.

Lightly mash with a fork.

Stir in the cornflour mixture and cook for 1–2 minutes until thickened.

Set aside to cool.

Prepare the oat crumble:

In a large bowl, combine flour, oats, sugar, ginger and salt.

Pour in the melted butter and mix until crumbly and evenly moistened.

Press about two-thirds of the oat mixture firmly into the base of the lined tin.

Spread the cooled strawberry filling evenly over the base.

Scatter the remaining oat mixture over the top, pressing lightly.

Sprinkle with a little extra sugar for crunch.

Bake for 30–35 minutes, until golden and bubbling at the edges.

Cool completely in the tin before cutting into slices.