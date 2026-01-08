Blue and Whites fandom in the blood

Toronto Maple Leafs centre Auston Matthews, one of the NHL’s most dynamic goal scorers. PHOTO: IMAGN IMAGES

My team is... the Toronto Maple Leafs, founded in 1917 and proudly one of the NHL’s Original Six franchises. Based in Toronto, Ontario — the heart of hockey country — the Leafs are more than just a team; they’re a symbol of Canadian pride and tradition.

They play... ice hockey — fast, skilled and deeply rooted in history. It’s been a long time since Toronto has hoisted the [Stanley] Cup. Each season brings renewed hope of returning the cup to Toronto for the first time since 1967. Many passionate fans still await impatiently ... My father included.

I support them because... I was born into it. Generations of fans have stood by this team through heartbreak and triumph. I grew up admiring legends like Mats Sundin, Phil Kessel and Tyler Bozak. The loyalty of Leafs Nation inspired me to become one of them. Win or lose I always back the buds. No fanbase loves their team quite like Toronto does. Every game at Scotiabank Arena feels electric — a sea of blue and white, fuelled by history, heart and belief. Nothing better than hopping off the train in downtown Toronto and walking beneath the looming buildings, seeing old Maple Leaf Gardens, getting into the rink and getting that first glance at the fresh sheet of ice.

My favourite moment... was the 2023 playoff series win against the Tampa Bay Lightning — their first in nearly two decades. Watching John Tavares score that overtime goal felt like the weight of years lifting off the city. It reminded every Leafs fan why we never stop believing.

My all time favourite player is... Darcy Tucker. Tough, skilled and endlessly loyal, he carried the Leafs with grit, strength and passion, setting the standard for what it means to wear the blue and white.

My favourite current player is... Auston Matthews — the face of the franchise and one of the NHL’s most dynamic goal scorers. Every time he hits the ice, he brings excitement and confidence that very few players who have played in the NHL possess.

The future for the Toronto Maple Leafs is... bright. With Matthews, Easton Cowan and William Nylander leading a talented roster, and a fanbase that never wavers, the team is built for sustained success. The passion of Leafs Nation is stronger than ever — and when that long-awaited championship banner finally rises, it will mean everything to generations of faithful fans.