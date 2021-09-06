Decadent treats

Jackfruit tastes like a tropical combination of apple, pineapple, mango and banana and this makes a great dessert cake, writes Angela Casey.

Serves 8

150g butter

1 cup sugar

1 tsp vanilla

3 eggs

425g tin sweet jackfruit in syrup (or apricots or peaches)

1 ½ cup self-raising flour

1 cup frozen blueberries

½ cup chopped walnuts

Lightly whipped cream or yoghurt, to serve

Method

1. Preheat oven to 170degC. Grease and line a 20cm tin with paper.

2. Cream the butter, sugar and vanilla until light and pale. Add the eggs one at a time, beating to combine. Drain the jackfruit and cut into thin slices.

3. Fold through the flour, then the blueberries and half the jackfruit slices. Pour the batter into the tin, smoothing the top. Lay the remaining jackfruit on the top and sprinkle with the walnuts. Place into the oven for 50 minutes, covering after 30 if the top is browning.

4. Remove from the oven and cool in the tin. Serve with cream or yoghurt.

Gooey caramel macadamia slice

Decadent is the only word to describe this slice. I tend to cut pieces a little on the big side, which saves going back for an inevitable second slice. Or you could make them mini-sized for a sweet after-dinner treat.

Makes 16-20 pieces

Base

200g butter, softened

½ cup brown sugar

1 tsp vanilla

2 ¼ cups flour

2 Tbsp cocoa

Filling

50g butter

1 tin condensed milk

½ cup golden syrup

½ cup dark chocolate, roughly chopped

½ cup macadamia nuts

Method

1. Preheat oven to 180degC. Lightly grease the base of a 20cm x 30cm tin.

2. For the base beat the butter, sugar and vanilla until light and creamy. Stir through the flour and cocoa, mixing to form the dough. Use three-quarters of the dough and press it down evenly into the base of the tin. Place it into the fridge along with the remaining dough.

3. For the filling, into a pot place the butter, condensed milk and golden syrup, slowly heating until just coming to a simmer. Cook for 2 or 3 minutes. Remove from the heat, add the chocolate and stir through until it is completely smooth. Remove and allow to sit until it reaches room temperature, then pour over the base. Either grate or crumble the remaining dough over the filling and dot around the nuts. Place into the oven for 35 minutes or until golden and cooked through. Remove and cool in the tin before cutting into pieces.

