Decadent treats

Jackfruit tastes like a tropical combination of apple, pineapple, mango and banana and this makes a great dessert cake, writes Angela Casey.
Jackfruit & blueberry cake
Serves 8
150g butter
1 cup sugar
1 tsp vanilla
3 eggs
425g tin sweet jackfruit in syrup (or apricots or peaches)
1 ½ cup self-raising flour
1 cup frozen blueberries
½ cup chopped walnuts
Lightly whipped cream or yoghurt, to serve
Method
1. Preheat oven to 170degC. Grease and line a 20cm tin with paper.
2. Cream the butter, sugar and vanilla until light and pale. Add the eggs one at a time, beating to combine. Drain the jackfruit and cut into thin slices.
3. Fold through the flour, then the blueberries and half the jackfruit slices. Pour the batter into the tin, smoothing the top. Lay the remaining jackfruit on the top and sprinkle with the walnuts. Place into the oven for 50 minutes, covering after 30 if the top is browning.
4. Remove from the oven and cool in the tin. Serve with cream or yoghurt.
Gooey caramel macadamia slice
Makes 16-20 pieces
Base
200g butter, softened
½ cup brown sugar
1 tsp vanilla
2 ¼ cups flour
2 Tbsp cocoa
Filling
50g butter
1 tin condensed milk
½ cup golden syrup
½ cup dark chocolate, roughly chopped
½ cup macadamia nuts
Method
1. Preheat oven to 180degC. Lightly grease the base of a 20cm x 30cm tin.
2. For the base beat the butter, sugar and vanilla until light and creamy. Stir through the flour and cocoa, mixing to form the dough. Use three-quarters of the dough and press it down evenly into the base of the tin. Place it into the fridge along with the remaining dough.
3. For the filling, into a pot place the butter, condensed milk and golden syrup, slowly heating until just coming to a simmer. Cook for 2 or 3 minutes. Remove from the heat, add the chocolate and stir through until it is completely smooth. Remove and allow to sit until it reaches room temperature, then pour over the base. Either grate or crumble the remaining dough over the filling and dot around the nuts. Place into the oven for 35 minutes or until golden and cooked through. Remove and cool in the tin before cutting into pieces.
— viva.co.nz