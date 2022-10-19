Farro, asparagus and herb risotto

Photo: Simon Lambert

Serves 4

Ingredients

1 cup farro, soaked in cold water for 30 minutes

6 cups of chicken or veggie stock (homemade or stock cube)

2 Tbsp olive oil, plus extra for serving

2 Tbsp butter

1 medium sized leek, washed, finely sliced

1 shallot, diced

⅓ cup white wine

600g (2 bunches) asparagus

1 lemon, zest

½ tsp salt (approx)

Cracked black pepper

30g freshly grated parmesan cheese

3 Tbsp soft herbs roughly chopped (parsley, chives, mint, marjoram, dill)

Method

Put the stock into a suitably sized pot, add any herb stalks, and the tough ends of the asparagus. Bring to the boil then reduce to a gentle simmer.

To prepare the asparagus, slice the tender stalks into 2mm rounds and leave the tips whole. Set aside.

In a heavy based medium sized saucepan, add the oil and butter.

Add the leek and shallot and cook for 5 minutes over a moderate heat.

Add the drained farro and coat well in the leek and shallot mixture. Cook until lightly toasted (3 minutes).

Slowly add one ladle of warm stock at a time, as you would for making a risotto. Stirring so the stock absorbs into the farro.

Continue doing this until ⅔ of the stock has been absorbed.

Add the prepared asparagus, lemon zest and stir through. Add another ladle of stock and continue to gently stir. Cook until just absorbed.

Test the farro to see if it is tender. It will still hold its shape, but it will become a little more plump and tender to the bite.

Adjust the seasoning and finish by adding the fresh herbs and parmesan.

Take off the heat and stir to combine.

Serve with more freshly grated parmesan and a drizzle of olive oil to finish.