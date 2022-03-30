Simply irresistible

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Utterly delicious and the work of moments to assemble, no cooking required.
You can, of course choose different fruits and liqueurs to vary the texture and flavour.
Because dried fruit can be overwhelmingly sweet, I have chosen some with a very definite sharp-tangy taste.
These little fruit and nut balls are a delectable after-dinner nibble.
They go well with richly brewed coffee and perfectly accompany a nightcap.
Heavenly morsels
MAKES 24
100g dried cranberries
100g NZ dried apricots, halved
100g raisins
70g crystallised ginger
30g pitted prunes
70g dark chocolate chips
4 Tbsp Cointreau or other orange flavoured liqueur
120g ground almonds
To roll, thread coconut or chocolate hail
Method