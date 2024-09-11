Springing into the new season

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
2024 vintage white wines
Marlborough had a cracking 2024 vintage as did Hawke’s Bay (the latter sorely needed it after the cyclone-fuelled tribulations of vintage ’23). The bold 2024 Marlborough whites, particularly sauvignon blanc and pinot gris, will be available in increasing numbers as the months tick over, while Hawke’s Bay, which has a stronger focus on chardonnay and reds, won’t release many of these wines until next year.
2023 Central Otago pinot noirs
Quiet excitement surrounds this vintage, which threatened to be possibly too warm before cooler weather at just the right time slowed things down perfectly, allowing the grapes to ripen to beautiful equilibrium and promising wines of balance yet structure, aromatics, fruit depth yet with bright acidity and likely to prove age worthy. Release cycles mean we’ll mostly see entry level wines for now, but some of the serious ones will begin to trickle on to the market.
Albarino
Over recent years, wineries and growers have been trialling a number of "alternative" varieties to see what might work well in our climate and wine regions. This white grape, native to northwest Spain and northern Portugal, seems to fit in very well here and is ascendant. Richly textured and fruited with a seashell-like note that is just banging with seafood and shellfish (hey, we’re an island nation). As volumes increase we should see some more competitive pricing.
Cabernet franc
I’m pushing the boat out here as this grape variety is still relatively uncommon, but there is a growing (albeit small) groundswell of interest in this red variety, which is one of the Bordeaux family of grapes along with cabernet sauvignon, merlot, malbec and petit verdot. DNA testing has now proven it to be one of the parents of cabernet sauvignon. A little more medium-bodied than cab sav with bright aromatics, a touchof leaf and spice. North Canterbury is becoming a hotbed for this variety, as is Hawke’s Bay. There are also examples in Central Otago.
Gamay
The grape of Beaujolais in France and with only a small footprint in New Zealand vineyards you’ll have to cast your net wider to source local versions. Funnily enough, our biggest producer of this variety, Te Mata in Hawke’s Bay, export heaps of it to the United Kingdom where they lap it up. In stark contrast to primitivo mentioned below, gamay is all about delicacy and lightness of being. Crunchy, vibrant and what the French sometimes dub a "vin de soif" or just simply, "quaffable". People looking for something lighter as we approach summer could have fun with gamay/Beaujolais.
Primitivo
Fans of richly flavoured, supple, cuddly reds may be drawn to this native of Puglia in Italy. This red grape variety and blends containing it are seriously on the rise. Generous, decadent and often around the $19-$23 price point, which makes it relatively affordable and great bang for buck. Primitivo is the Italian name for the grape, which is also known as zinfandel in California though the Italians are often just a little more sharply priced. You’re unlikely to find too many of these in your local supermarket or bottle store, which tend to focus on Kiwi and Aussie wines, but better wine shops will have jumped on this trend.
Bubbles
I’m hearing reports from up north that Champagne sales have fallen off a cliff, with people trading down to cremants, methode champenoise, pet-nats, prosecco, cava and more. There’s no shortage of cost-effective bubbly out there and above are three to consider.