Griffin's to dump Cookie Bear in pack 'refresh'

Griffin's is removing its bow-tie clad mascot Cookie Bear from biscuit packs in favour of a simplified rebrand. Photo: Facebook

The iconic Cookie Bear mascot will be removed from Griffin's products after 57 years.

Griffin's told the New Zealand Herald it wanted to "refresh" the packaging of Chockie Chippies, Hundreds & Thousands, Stripes and Shrewsbury biscuits to make them "clearer and easier to find".

Cookie Bear was first developed by Dunedin company Hudson's in 1968 and became enormously popular.

A Cookie Bear Club was created in the 1970's and membership grew to more than 162,000 under-12s, nearly one-in-four Kiwi kids at the time.

Hudson's was bought by Griffin's in 1989 and the new owners kept the mascot going for another generation of New Zealanders.

Cookie Bear's "Dum-de-doo" also made its way into New Zealand pop culture.

Griffin's said the new pack design focused "on the Griffin’s brand and the biscuits themselves and appeals to a wider range of Kiwi biscuit lovers".

"While the packaging is changing for our Chockie Chippies, Hundreds & Thousands, Stripes and Shrewsbury biscuits, consumers can expect the same quality, recipe and great taste."

Cookie Bear will still feature on its Cookie Bear Mini Bears biscuit snack packs.

- APL