A menu of kitchen hacks

Photo: LFHW

Summer’s the perfect season to start fresh and build small habits that make a big difference — for your wallet, your kitchen and the planet.

If you’re looking for an easy win to begin the year, start with your food.

A few simple tweaks to how you store, shop and use what you have can make a world of difference.

Here are three easy food-saving hacks to help you start the year strong and feel good about every meal.

PACK IT RIGHT FOR OUTDOOR BITES

Summer and eating outdoors go hand in hand, from backyard barbecues to beach picnics and camping trips. Whatever the occasion, a little planning goes a long way to keep your kai safe, fresh and waste-free.

Start by planning your meals and portions before you go.

Marinate meats and pre-chop veges at home so they’re ready for the barbecue and use it as a chance to check what’s already in your fridge. Leftovers can easily become portable picnic or camping foods, think savoury muffins, quiche, or wraps and sandwiches filled with last night’s roast.

Keeping food cool is key on hot days.

If you’re short on ice packs, freeze drink bottles or juice boxes to double as chillers, they’ll keep food cold and be ready to enjoy later.

‘COMPLEAT’ YOUR GARDEN

Your summer garden (or even a few pots on the deck) can give you more than you think if you use every edible bit and "compleat" it’.

Many plants offer bonus harvests, beetroot leaves are delicious sauteed or tossed in salads, tender broad bean tips make a lovely green side.

You can also get creative with other summer favourites. Radish greens are peppery and full of flavour, perfect blitzed into pesto or sauteed with garlic and lemon.

Courgette flowers are a treat stuffed with soft cheese and herbs and steamed or lightly battered and fried.

Green tomatoes can be pickled or made into tangy chutney, while strawberry tops can be blended into smoothies, turned into strawberry syrup, or infused into vinegar for a hint of berry flavour.

MAKE MEAL PLANNING YOUR SECRET WEAPON

A little meal planning goes a long way when it comes to saving time, money and food — and it’s as simple as following the four Cs. Start by checking your week, who’s home for dinner, which nights are busy and when you might need quick, easy meals.

Then check what you already have in your fridge, freezer and pantry, especially items on your "eat me first" shelf.

Next, choose your meals around what’s on hand, picking recipes that share ingredients or make good leftovers.

Finally, create a list and stick to it, you’ll avoid impulse buys and forgotten items.

If you’re looking for inspiration, download our free Summer Easy Choice Family Kai Meal Planner, packed with budget-friendly weekly meal plans and recipes such as chicken banh mi, courgette burgers and falafel pita pockets, designed to make meal planning simple and delicious.

A FRESH START FOR THE YEAR

These simple habits, planning ahead, using every bit and staying organised are easy to build and make a big difference over time. Start small, stick with it and you’ll waste less, save more and enjoy every meal just that little bit more.

Chicken bahn mi

Ingredients

500g chicken breast, sliced into very thin strips

2 Tbsp soy sauce

2 tsp fish sauce (optional)

2 cloves garlic, finely chopped or 1 tsp crushed garlic

2 Tbsp grated ginger or 1 tsp crushed ginger

1 tsp honey (optional)

¼ cup white or rice wine vinegar

2 Tbsp sugar

½ tsp salt

2 carrots, thinly sliced into ribbons (use a vegetable peeler)

½ cup mayonnaise

2 Tbsp sweet chilli sauce

1 Tbsp oil

2 baguettes, sliced into thirds

½ head lettuce, thinly sliced

½ cucumber, sliced into matchsticks

2 cups mung bean sprouts

fresh coriander or mint (optional)

Method

1. Mix the chicken with the soy sauce, fish sauce, garlic, ginger and honey. Leave to marinate while you prepare the other ingredients.

2. Mix the vinegar, sugar and salt in a bowl until the sugar has dissolved. Place the carrot in the bowl and mix it around so that it is covered in the vinegar. Leave to pickle.

3. Mix the mayonnaise and sweet chilli sauce together in a bowl.

4. Heat the oil in a large frying pan over a high heat. Add the chicken and stir-fry it until it is cooked through.

5. To assemble the banh mi, slice the baguettes lengthways. Spread the sweet chilli mayo over the bottom, then top with the chicken, lettuce, cucumber, mung bean sprouts and the drained pickled carrots. Add in coriander or mint, if using.

Cooking Tips

• You can marinate the chicken in advance.

• Eat leftovers for lunch the next day.

For more

• To find tips, recipe ideas and to download your free copy of Easy Choice Family Kai visit www.lovefoodhatewaste.co.nz or follow @lovefoodhatewastenz on Facebook and Instagram.