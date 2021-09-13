Miso soup, spring vegetables

Photo: Supplied

150g (shelled weight) broad beans

100g (shelled weight) peas

750ml chicken stock

4 Tbsp white miso paste

125g pak choi

3 spring onions

100g small mushrooms, such as shimeji or small buttons

a small bunch Thai basil

12 mint leaves

1 lime

light soy sauce

Method

Put a pan of water on to boil in which to cook the beans and peas. Add the shelled peas, leave to boil for 3 minutes or so, then remove the peas to a bowl and add the broad beans to the water. When the beans are tender — 5-7 minutes depending on size — drain them in a colander. Squeeze each broad bean between thumb and finger to pop it out of its papery skin, then set them aside.

Warm the chicken or vegetable stock in a large saucepan. When it is hot but not boiling, add the miso paste, stirring until it has dissolved.

Separate the pak choi leaves. Finely slice the spring onions and add half to the stock, with the pak choi. Trim the mushrooms, then add to the stock, along with the peas and beans.

Tear or slice the basil and mint leaves. Juice the lime.

Divide the soup between deep bowls. Add the remaining spring onions, along with the lime juice, basil and mint. Shake in a little soy to taste (letting everyone add more if they wish.)

— Guardian News & Media