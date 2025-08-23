Something to dip into

A flavoursome dip for your favourite veg.

Enough for 6.

Ready in 30 minutes.

Fishmongers and delicatessens are the best places to track down smoked cod’s roe. A whole piece of smoked roe will freeze well. Let it thaw in the fridge overnight before using.

Crumble 75g of white bread into a small bowl and pour in 100ml of cold water and set aside.

Remove the skin from 250g of smoked cod’s roe. You can either peel it off with a knife or scrape the roe from the skin with a spoon.

Cut a lemon in half and squeeze the juice into a small bowl. You will need about 50ml. Squeeze the water from the bread with your hands, then put the crumbs into the bowl of a food mixer fitted with a whisk attachment. Add the smoked cod’s roe, a good pinch of smoked paprika and the lemon juice, then start whisking. Introduce 500ml of vegetable oil, slowly at first, as if you are making mayonnaise, then increasing the volume as it starts to thicken. When you have a thick cream, whisk in 2 Tbsp of cold water. Serve in a bowl, trickled with a little olive oil if you wish, or perhaps some chilli oil.

— The Observer