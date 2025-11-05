Wednesday, 5 November 2025

Cheesy asparagus pastry tart

    By Alison Lambert
    1. Life & Style
    2. Food & Wine

    Photo: Simon Lambert
    Photo: Simon Lambert
    I love a quick pastry recipe. When asparagus is in season, I’ll often grab a sheet of puff pastry from the freezer, scatter over a generous layer of cheese, top it with fresh asparagus spears and bake until golden, puffy and delicious. 

    It’s simple, satisfying and feels a little bit fancy without much fuss.

    Serves 4-6

    Skill easy

    Ingredients

    1 sheet ready rolled puff pastry

    1 egg, lightly beaten

    50g grated cheese

    1 bunch asparagus, tough ends removed

    2 Tbsp grated parmesan cheese

    Pinch salt flakes

    Freshly ground pepper

    Method

    Preheat the oven to 200°C (fan bake).

    Place the puff pastry sheet on to a lined baking tray.

    Lightly score a 1cm border around the edge using a sharp knife (don’t cut all the way through).

    Prick the inside of the pastry with a fork to stop it puffing up too much.

    Brush the border with beaten egg.

    Sprinkle the grated cheese evenly over the centre, avoiding the edges.

    Lay the asparagus spears on top of the cheese.

    Season with salt flakes and cracked black pepper. Scatter the parmesan over the top.

    Bake for 20-25 minutes, or until the pastry is puffed and golden and the asparagus is tender.

    Serve warm or at room temperature. Great with a garden salad and punchy dressing.