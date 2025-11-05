Cheesy asparagus pastry tart

Photo: Simon Lambert

It’s simple, satisfying and feels a little bit fancy without much fuss.

Skill easy

Ingredients

1 sheet ready rolled puff pastry

1 egg, lightly beaten

50g grated cheese

1 bunch asparagus, tough ends removed

2 Tbsp grated parmesan cheese

Pinch salt flakes

Freshly ground pepper

Method

Preheat the oven to 200°C (fan bake).

Place the puff pastry sheet on to a lined baking tray.

Lightly score a 1cm border around the edge using a sharp knife (don’t cut all the way through).

Prick the inside of the pastry with a fork to stop it puffing up too much.

Brush the border with beaten egg.

Sprinkle the grated cheese evenly over the centre, avoiding the edges.

Lay the asparagus spears on top of the cheese.

Season with salt flakes and cracked black pepper. Scatter the parmesan over the top.

Bake for 20-25 minutes, or until the pastry is puffed and golden and the asparagus is tender.

Serve warm or at room temperature. Great with a garden salad and punchy dressing.