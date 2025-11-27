Top singles player Lovill finds his groove

Sky Lovill (Southland) during the southern teams tennis tournament in Wānaka at the weekend. PHOTO: REBECCA RYAN

Southern Lakes fielded one of the strongest teams in recent history at the opening round of the southern teams event in Wānaka at the weekend.

On the men’s side, all teams would have been daunted seeing a line-up of seven-time ATP Tour winner Ben McLachlan, former Davis Cup captain Alistair Hunt, Dan Milburn, Noa Milburn, Doug Bohaboy and Harry James, with Perry Crockett as captain.

The first tie of day one featured Southern Lakes playing Southland, and Otago playing North Otago.

Lakes were too good for a strong Southland side as they won 11-1.

At the top men’s singles spot, Dan Milburn overcame the returning Sky Lovill 6-3, 6-4.

The lone win for Southland came from Erin O’Neill as she beat Srea Skantze 6-4, 7-5.

In the other tie, Otago beat North Otago 7-5.

Otago were led by Jaden Grinter, at top men’s singles, who came through a close second set to beat Ryan Watt 6-2, 7-5.

North Otago’s Phillips sisters, Mackenzie and Jordyn, earned impressive victories.

Mackenzie beat Charlie Byers 7-6(4), 4-6, 6-4, and Jordyn beat Jenna Bowie 6-3, 6-4.

The North Otago pair would finish the tournament undefeated in the women’s top singles and doubles.

In the afternoon tie of day one, Lakes continued their dominance as they beat Otago 11-1.

The match of the tie was Dan Milburn beating Grinter 3-6, 7-5, 6-2.

Southland were able to hold off North Otago 8-4 thanks to a dominant performance on the men’s side.

Lovill, at top singles, was too solid for Watt, winning 6-2, 6-0.

The North Otago women were able to win four out of six matches to continue their impressive form.

Going into day two of the teams event, it was always going to be a tough ask for North Otago to take down Lakes.

The Lakes men dropped only 14 games from their six matches as they helped their team to a 9-3 victory.

The match of the tie featured Mackenzie Phillips battling through Marina Sokolinikova 6-2, 6-3, 6-3.

In the last tie, Southland managed an impressive 9-3 win over Otago.

At top singles, Lovill found his groove as he beat Grinter 6-2, 6-3.

Marwan Samy gave Otago hope as he beat Tim Willans 6-4, 2-6, 10-5. However, Southland’s depth eventually proved too much.

Round two of the southern teams tournament will be in February, Southern Lakes holding a massive advantage as they seek to claim the Margaret Rennie Trophy.

By Paddy Ou