Asparagus and cheddar pastry parcels

    By Alison Lambert
    Photo: Simon Lambert
    I love how something as simple as puff pastry can turn a few good ingredients into something that feels a bit special. These little bundles are my go-to when asparagus is in season. Just a smear of Dijon, a few spears, plenty of cheese and a quick fold before they hit the oven. They puff up golden and gorgeous, perfect for lunches, platters, or eating straight off the tray while they’re still warm.

    Prep time 15 min

    Cooking time 20-25 min

    Skill Easy

    Serves 8 bundles

    Ingredients

    2 sheets ready-rolled puff pastry, thawed

    1–2 Tbsp Dijon mustard

    24 thin or 16 thicker asparagus spears, tough ends trimmed

    100g grated cheese (cheddar, gruyere, mozzarella or a mix)

    1 egg, lightly beaten (for brushing)

    Salt flakes and cracked black pepper

    Method

    Preheat oven to 200°C (fan bake) and line a tray with baking paper.

    Cut each sheet of puff pastry into 4 equal squares to make 8 in total.

    Lightly brush the centre of each square with Dijon mustard.

    Place 2–3 asparagus spears diagonally across each square, depending on thickness. Top with a generous sprinkle of grated cheese.

    Fold two opposite corners of the pastry over the filling, overlapping slightly to form a loose bundle — press gently to seal.

    Transfer to the prepared tray and brush the exposed pastry with beaten egg.

    Season with a pinch of salt flakes and a little cracked pepper.

    Bake for 20–25 minutes, or until puffed and golden. Serve warm or at room temperature.

     