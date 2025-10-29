Asparagus and cheddar pastry parcels

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Prep time 15 min
Cooking time 20-25 min
Skill Easy
Serves 8 bundles
Ingredients
2 sheets ready-rolled puff pastry, thawed
1–2 Tbsp Dijon mustard
24 thin or 16 thicker asparagus spears, tough ends trimmed
100g grated cheese (cheddar, gruyere, mozzarella or a mix)
1 egg, lightly beaten (for brushing)
Salt flakes and cracked black pepper
Method
Preheat oven to 200°C (fan bake) and line a tray with baking paper.
Cut each sheet of puff pastry into 4 equal squares to make 8 in total.
Lightly brush the centre of each square with Dijon mustard.
Place 2–3 asparagus spears diagonally across each square, depending on thickness. Top with a generous sprinkle of grated cheese.
Fold two opposite corners of the pastry over the filling, overlapping slightly to form a loose bundle — press gently to seal.
Transfer to the prepared tray and brush the exposed pastry with beaten egg.
Season with a pinch of salt flakes and a little cracked pepper.
Bake for 20–25 minutes, or until puffed and golden. Serve warm or at room temperature.