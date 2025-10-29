Asparagus and cheddar pastry parcels

Photo: Simon Lambert

Cooking time 20-25 min

Skill Easy

Serves 8 bundles

Ingredients

2 sheets ready-rolled puff pastry, thawed

1–2 Tbsp Dijon mustard

24 thin or 16 thicker asparagus spears, tough ends trimmed

100g grated cheese (cheddar, gruyere, mozzarella or a mix)

1 egg, lightly beaten (for brushing)

Salt flakes and cracked black pepper

Method

Preheat oven to 200°C (fan bake) and line a tray with baking paper.

Cut each sheet of puff pastry into 4 equal squares to make 8 in total.

Lightly brush the centre of each square with Dijon mustard.

Place 2–3 asparagus spears diagonally across each square, depending on thickness. Top with a generous sprinkle of grated cheese.

Fold two opposite corners of the pastry over the filling, overlapping slightly to form a loose bundle — press gently to seal.

Transfer to the prepared tray and brush the exposed pastry with beaten egg.

Season with a pinch of salt flakes and a little cracked pepper.

Bake for 20–25 minutes, or until puffed and golden. Serve warm or at room temperature.