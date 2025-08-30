Eat like an Italian ... but exercise too

PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES

Research shows adhering to a Mediterranean diet filled with fruit and vegetables, whole grains and olive oil can help reduce diabetes risk, but international researchers have found it’s more effective if you’re also cutting calories and ramping up your exercise.

The team recruited 4746 older adults, aged 55-75 years old, and split them into two groups.

Participants in the intervention group were instructed to follow a Mediterranean diet with physical activity recommendations and behavioural support for weight loss. The control group received educational sessions on the traditional Mediterranean diet and was left to decide for themselves how much to eat. Both groups received one litre per month of extra-virgin olive oil to help keep them engaged.

The incidence of diabetes among the participants was assessed yearly for seven years.

After six years, the researchers say 12% of the first group developed type 2 diabetes compared with 9.5% of the second group.

This lesser incidence in the second group, which was cutting calories and doing more exercise, was consistent across different ages, regardless of factors such as education and the baseline.

There was a greater effect observed in men than women.

The researchers say the results indicate the Mediterranean diet may be a beneficial dietary strategy plan for diabetes prevention, especially when combined with a moderately reduced energy intake and physical activity. — Annals of Internal Medicine