Fireworks thought cause of Tomahawk blaze

A large vegetation fire at Tomahawk Lagoon in Dunedin this evening is believed to have been caused by fireworks.

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesman said emergency services received multiple calls from the public about 8.20pm, about a bush fire at the entrance to the beach at Tomahawk.

‘‘We initially sent one crew from St Kilda, but now we've escalated it so we've got four fire trucks from across Dunedin there, as well as two rural fire trucks.

Firefighters fight a vegetation fire at Tomahawk Lagoon, thought to have been started by fireworks. Photo: Craig Baxter

‘‘We're still working to fully contain and extinguish the fire.

‘‘It’s approximately 100 metres long by a couple of metres deep, but no houses or other property are in any danger at this stage.’’

Photo: Craig Baxter

He said firefighters at the scene believed the blaze was started by fireworks.

He reminded all Otago and Southland residents to take extra care with fireworks, given the dry conditions at present.

‘‘It's always one of those things where we argue about it every year, but it is what it is.’’

A police spokeswoman said officers had closed roads in the area while the fire was being extinguished.

Witness Heike Schultz said: "At around 8.20pm we heard the crackling coming from the dunes, the thick clouds of smoke were blown towards us, walking on the beach. Multiple parts of the dunes were on fire. Fire crews were on site quickly and contained it."