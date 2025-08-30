One pan is all it takes

Kedgeree. PHOTO: RNZ

Kedgeree is an Anglo-Indian classic. Though traditionally served for brunch, it makes a brilliant one-pan dinner.

Lentils make this version a little different. I’ve borrowed some inspiration from the tasty Middle Eastern dish, mujadara, which combines rice, lentils and caramelised or crispy onions. The addition of lentils makes my kedgeree richer and more texturally satisfying. Crispy fried shallots or onions to top it before serving add fantastic crunch.

I’ve used cooked and cooled rice (day-old is ideal) instead of cooking the rice from scratch in the spices. This helps everything come together very fast. It also, crucially, means there is better separation between the grains, and the end result is lighter and has more of a pilaf-like texture.

Ingredients

3 free-range eggs

Oil, for sauteing

1 medium onion, diced

4 garlic cloves, diced

1 large red chilli, finely chopped (remove seeds for less heat)

2 tsp finely grated ginger

3 Tbsp butter

1 tsp fennel seeds

4 tsp curry powder (any level of heat will work)

½ tsp ground turmeric

1 tin brown lentils, drained and rinsed

Zest of 1 lemon

4 cups cooked and cooled rice (day-old is ideal)

300g smoked fish, flaked into chunks

½ cup frozen peas

Large handful fresh parsley, roughly chopped

Crispy fried shallots/onions to serve

Lemon wedges, to serve

Instructions

Bring a pot of water to a boil. Carefully lower in the eggs. Cook for 9 minutes. Run under cold water to cool. Peel and cut into quarters. Set aside until needed.

Heat a drizzle of oil in a large saute pan over a medium heat. Add the onion and cook for 5-7 minutes until tender. A little bit of browning is fine. Add the garlic, chilli and ginger. Cook for a minute. Add the butter and the spices. Cook for a minute until fragrant.

Add the lentils and lemon zest. Cook, tossing in the spiced butter for 2-3 minutes. Add the cooled rice, breaking up any clumps. Stir everything together and cook for 3-4 minutes until heated through.

Stir in the frozen peas and the smoked fish. Cook for another couple of minutes. Season generously with salt and pepper.

Gently fold in the boiled eggs and the fresh parsley.

Serve topped generously with crispy fried shallots/onions and lemon wedges on the side. — RNZ