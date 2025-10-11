Ready for the berries

Photo: Penelope Maguire

With spring well under way, the first berries are starting to make their appearance, a sure sign that summer isn’t far off. After months of citrus, roots and winter greens, it’s always a joy to see those vibrant punnets of colour returning to the supermarket shelves.

Realistically, in early October we’re still making the most of frozen berries, but by the end of the month more will be appearing at fruit shops, markets and in our own back gardens. Berries make such a wonderful addition to even the most basic cake. I love stirring them through buttercream or whipped cream for their beautiful pink colour and sweet-tart flavour.

This month’s recipes celebrate that shift in season and look ahead to the abundance of summer: a very lemony blueberry, mint and vanilla cake that’s light and refreshingly herbaceous, and a boysenberry, almond and passionfruit cake that’s rich, moist and naturally gluten-free. Both are simple to make and ideal for weekend gatherings or afternoon tea as we ease into the warmer months ahead.

Very lemony blueberry, fresh mint and vanilla cake

Makes 2 x 10-inch cakes

Ingredients

For the cake

110g soft butter

125ml light olive oil (or another mild oil if you prefer)

290g (1½ cups) caster sugar

3 tsp vanilla extract

4 large eggs

375g (3 cups) plain flour

1 Tbsp baking powder

½ tsp salt

250ml (1¼ cups) whole milk

125ml (½ cup) lemon juice

Zest of 2 lemons

2 Tbsp very finely chopped fresh mint

2 cups blueberries (fresh or frozen)

For the syrup

½ cup sugar

½ cup lemon juice

¼ cup water

Handful of fresh mint, finely chopped

To serve

Whipped cream

Lemon curd (store-bought is perfectly fine and delicious)

Fresh blueberries and mint to decorate

Method

1. Preheat oven to 180°C. Butter and line two 10-inch cake tins with baking paper.

2. In an electric mixer, beat together the butter, oil, sugar, and vanilla until pale and fluffy.

3. Add the eggs one at a time, beating well after each addition.

4. In a small bowl, combine the milk, lemon juice and lemon zest. Set aside (it may curdle slightly, that’s OK).

5. In another bowl, sift together the flour, baking powder, and salt.

6. Working in batches, fold the dry ingredients and the milk mixture alternately into the butter mixture, beginning and ending with the dry ingredients. Be careful not to over mix.

7. Stir through the chopped mint.

8. Divide the batter evenly between the tins, then dot the blueberries on top, pressing them in lightly. (This keeps the whole cake from turning purple!)

9. Bake for 40-50 minutes, or until a skewer inserted in the centre comes out clean.

10. While the cakes bake, make the syrup: combine sugar, lemon juice, water, and mint in a small saucepan. Bring to a boil while stirring, then simmer for 3-5 minutes until slightly thickened.

11. Once the cakes are baked, poke holes in each with a skewer and immediately pour the syrup evenly over both cakes. Allow to cool completely in the tins.

12. Once cooled, decide whether to make a double-layer cake or keep one for later (wrap well and freeze for up to 3 months).

13. To serve, spread generously with whipped cream and lemon curd, then decorate with blueberries and fresh mint.

Photo: Penelope Maguire

Boysenberry, almond and passionfruit cake (gluten-free)

Ingredients

For the cake

150g soft butter

150g white sugar

2 tsp vanilla extract

3 large eggs

100g gluten-free flour blend

120g ground almonds

½ tsp salt

1 cup fresh or frozen boysenberries

For the frosting

100g softened butter

100g softened cream cheese

2 cups icing sugar

3-4 boysenberries (fresh or frozen), crushed or finely chopped

To decorate

Passionfruit pulp (fresh or dessert topping)

Extra boysenberries

Edible flowers

Method

1. Preheat oven to 180°C. Grease and line a 10-inch springform cake tin with baking paper.

2. In an electric mixer, beat the butter, sugar, and vanilla until pale and fluffy.

3. Add the eggs one at a time, beating well after each addition.

4. Fold in the gluten-free flour, ground almonds, and salt until smooth and combined.

5. Pour the batter into the prepared tin and dot the boysenberries over the top, pressing them in lightly.

6. Bake for about 45 minutes, or until a skewer inserted in the centre comes out clean. Allow to cool completely before frosting.

7. To make the frosting, beat the butter, cream cheese, and icing sugar together until smooth and creamy. Swirl through the crushed boysenberries for a pretty pink marbled effect.

8. Spread the frosting over the cooled cake, then drizzle with passionfruit pulp. Decorate with extra boysenberries and edible flowers.