Friday, 26 December 2025

Prawn skewers with zucchini, lime and chilli

    Take Me to Spain by Melanie Jenkins & Jo Wilcox, published by Beatnik, RRP $60
    Skewers are great entertaining food, easy to prepare in advance so you can cook them at the last minute and enjoy them hot off the barbecue or — if the weather does not allow — fresh from the oven when they are plump and juicy. These prawn skewers by Jo Wilcox, photographed by Melanie Jenkins, are finished off with a vibrant and zingy Mojo verde.

    Makes 4

    DF/GF

    Ingredients

    ¼ cup olive oil

    2 limes (zest and juice one lime and cut the other into wedges)

    1 red chilli, sliced

    1 clove garlic, crushed

    1 Tbsp honey or agave syrup

    Sea salt & cracked pepper

    16 raw prawn cutlets

    1 zucchini

    4 metal skewers

    Mojo verde green sauce to serve (see below)

    The prawn skewers. PHOTO: SUPPLIED
    Method

    Combine the olive oil, lime zest and juice, sliced chilli, garlic, honey and seasoning in a jar and mix well.

    Toss the prawns in the sauce and let marinate for at least 20 minutes or more.

    Use a vegetable peeler or mandolin to peel the zucchini lengthwise into thin strips or ribbons.

    Thread the prawns and zucchini ribbons on to the 4 skewers starting with a lime wedge at the top.

    Pre-heat the barbecue grill or oven and cook for 2-3 minutes each side, basting once or twice with the marinade until the prawns turn pink and start to caramelise and the zucchini is tender and coloured.

    Serve the warm prawn skewers with mojo verde — green sauce.

    Mojo verde green sauce

    ½ onion, diced

    2 cloves garlic

    1 green capsicum, diced

    1 green jalapeno (optional)

    Large handful baby spinach leaves

    Large handful herbs (basil, parsley or coriander)

    ¼ cup olive oil

    Sea salt & cracked pepper

    Lemon or lime juice

    Method

    In a blender combine the onion, garlic, capsicum, jalapeno (if using) and pulse a few times to mince the vegetables. Add the fresh spinach and herbs and blend together. Add the oil, seasoning and a light squeeze of lemon juice, blend together then taste and adjust the seasoning, adding more lemon juice if needed.

    *The consistency will change depending on the combination of spinach and herbs, so you can thicken with the bread as for the rojo sauce or add a little water if it needs thinning.