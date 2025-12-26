Prawn skewers with zucchini, lime and chilli

Take Me to Spain by Melanie Jenkins & Jo Wilcox, published by Beatnik, RRP $60

Makes 4

DF/GF

Ingredients

¼ cup olive oil

2 limes (zest and juice one lime and cut the other into wedges)

1 red chilli, sliced

1 clove garlic, crushed

1 Tbsp honey or agave syrup

Sea salt & cracked pepper

16 raw prawn cutlets

1 zucchini

4 metal skewers

Mojo verde green sauce to serve (see below)

Combine the olive oil, lime zest and juice, sliced chilli, garlic, honey and seasoning in a jar and mix well.

Toss the prawns in the sauce and let marinate for at least 20 minutes or more.

Use a vegetable peeler or mandolin to peel the zucchini lengthwise into thin strips or ribbons.

Thread the prawns and zucchini ribbons on to the 4 skewers starting with a lime wedge at the top.

Pre-heat the barbecue grill or oven and cook for 2-3 minutes each side, basting once or twice with the marinade until the prawns turn pink and start to caramelise and the zucchini is tender and coloured.

Serve the warm prawn skewers with mojo verde — green sauce.

Mojo verde green sauce

½ onion, diced

2 cloves garlic

1 green capsicum, diced

1 green jalapeno (optional)

Large handful baby spinach leaves

Large handful herbs (basil, parsley or coriander)

¼ cup olive oil

Sea salt & cracked pepper

Lemon or lime juice

Method

In a blender combine the onion, garlic, capsicum, jalapeno (if using) and pulse a few times to mince the vegetables. Add the fresh spinach and herbs and blend together. Add the oil, seasoning and a light squeeze of lemon juice, blend together then taste and adjust the seasoning, adding more lemon juice if needed.

*The consistency will change depending on the combination of spinach and herbs, so you can thicken with the bread as for the rojo sauce or add a little water if it needs thinning.