Christmas in the old countries

Images and text from Baking and the The Magical Christmas Cookbook, photography by Melina Kutelas. Murdoch Books RRP $45.
Pumpkin and beetroot Wellingtons with kale pesto
Ingredients
1 red onion
250g beetroot
½ butternut pumpkin (about 400g)
5 garlic cloves
2 Tbsp olive oil
1 Tbsp dried thyme
1 Tbsp sumac, plus a little extra for garnish
250g cooked Puy lentils
Salt
3 sheets of puff pastry (about 500g)
2 Tbsp almond milk
For the kale pesto
180g precooked chestnuts
½ lemon
100g kale
4 Tbsp olive oil
Sea salt
Method
Preheat the oven to 190°C. For the pumpkin and beetroot (beet) Wellingtons, peel the onion and cut it into 8 wedges. Peel and dice the beetroot; peel the pumpkin, scrape out the seeds with a spoon and dice the flesh. Gently crush the garlic cloves with the skin on and combine the vegetables with the garlic, olive oil, thyme and sumac in a bowl.
Spread everything evenly on a baking tray and roast in the oven for 45 minutes. When the vegetables are soft, peel and mash the garlic cloves. In a bowl, mix half of the mashed garlic with the lentils and roasted vegetables, season with salt and leave everything to cool completely.
For the kale pesto, roughly chop the chestnuts. Juice the lemon. Bring a small pan of water to the boil and blanch the kale for 2 minutes, then drain and squeeze out any excess water. Blend everything with the remaining garlic, olive oil and a little sea salt to make a thick pesto. Preheat the oven again to 190°C .
For the Wellingtons, join and then cut the three sheets of puff pastry to make two rectangles. Spread one half of each rectangle with the kale pesto and top with the lentil and vegetable filling. Brush the edges with a little almond milk, fold over and seal well.
Transfer the Wellingtons to a baking tray lined with baking paper. Brush with almond milk, sprinkle with sumac and bake in the oven for 30-40 minutes until golden brown.
Goats cheese with orange honey and roast tomatoes
Ingredients
2 sprigs of thyme
50g honey
250ml orange juice
200g cherry tomatoes
2 Tbsp olive oil
Salt
Freshly ground black pepper
1 Tbsp white wine vinegar
4 small rounds of goats cheese
Orange zest, to taste
Freshly ground lemon pepper (optional)
Salad leaves, for garnish
Method
Preheat the oven to 170°C. Rinse the thyme, pat dry and pick off the leaves. Heat the honey and orange juice in a small saucepan together with the thyme leaves. Simmer for about 12 minutes to reduce to a syrup.
Wash and pat dry the tomatoes. Drizzle with the olive oil, season with salt and pepper and spread on a baking tray. Bake in the oven for about 10 minutes. Remove from the oven, leave to cool, then toss with the vinegar.
Divide the goats cheese rounds among 4 small plates and drizzle the honey and orange juice reduction on top. Garnish with orange zest to taste and sprinkle with lemon pepper or more freshly ground black pepper. Serve with the roast cherry tomatoes, a few salad leaves and toasted white bread.
Christmas cupcakes
Makes 6 cupcakes (or 12 mini cupcakes)
For the batter
400g raisins
240g chopped dried cranberries
120ml rum
125g butter, at room temperature, plus a little extra for the tin
110g brown sugar
1 Tbsp orange marmalade
1 Tbsp honey
Grated zest of ½ lemon
2 eggs
180g plain (all purpose) flour
½ tsp each ground cinnamon, ground ginger and gingerbread spice
For the frosting
1 egg white
250g icing sugar
3 teaspoons lemon juice
Also
1 cupcake (or mini cupcake) tray
Golden sprinkles and stars to decorate, as desired
Method
The day before baking, put the raisins and cranberries in a bowl. Add the rum, cover and set aside to soak overnight.
The next day, preheat the oven to 150°C. Grease the cupcake tray thoroughly.
In a bowl, whisk the butter and sugar until creamy. Stir in the marmalade, honey and lemon zest. Add the eggs one at a time, whisking continuously. Gradually incorporate the soaked raisins and cranberries, flour and spices.
Spoon the batter evenly into the cupcake tray wells, smoothing down the tops. Place the tray in the oven and bake the cupcakes for 35 minutes. Remove, leave to cool, invert on to a wire rack and then turn over again.
For the frosting, lightly beat the egg white. Gradually add the sifted icing sugar and whisk until smooth. Carefully stir in enough lemon juice to make the mixture a little more liquid.
Glaze the cupcakes with the frosting, letting it run down along the sides. Decorate with golden sprinkles and stars, as desired.