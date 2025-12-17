Christmas in the old countries

Many of our Christmas traditions come from the northern hemisphere where temperatures plummet in the festive season.

While we are (hopefully) in shorts and T-shirts for Christmas Day, they hang out for snow.

But despite the temperature differences we still enjoy many of the same foods.

These recipes are inspired by the legendary European Christmas markets.

The book

Images and text from Baking and the The Magical Christmas Cookbook, photography by Melina Kutelas. Murdoch Books RRP $45.

Ingredients

1 red onion

250g beetroot

½ butternut pumpkin (about 400g)

5 garlic cloves

2 Tbsp olive oil

1 Tbsp dried thyme

1 Tbsp sumac, plus a little extra for garnish

250g cooked Puy lentils

Salt

3 sheets of puff pastry (about 500g)

2 Tbsp almond milk

For the kale pesto

180g precooked chestnuts

½ lemon

100g kale

4 Tbsp olive oil

Sea salt

Method

Preheat the oven to 190°C. For the pumpkin and beetroot (beet) Wellingtons, peel the onion and cut it into 8 wedges. Peel and dice the beetroot; peel the pumpkin, scrape out the seeds with a spoon and dice the flesh. Gently crush the garlic cloves with the skin on and combine the vegetables with the garlic, olive oil, thyme and sumac in a bowl.

Spread everything evenly on a baking tray and roast in the oven for 45 minutes. When the vegetables are soft, peel and mash the garlic cloves. In a bowl, mix half of the mashed garlic with the lentils and roasted vegetables, season with salt and leave everything to cool completely.

For the kale pesto, roughly chop the chestnuts. Juice the lemon. Bring a small pan of water to the boil and blanch the kale for 2 minutes, then drain and squeeze out any excess water. Blend everything with the remaining garlic, olive oil and a little sea salt to make a thick pesto. Preheat the oven again to 190°C .

For the Wellingtons, join and then cut the three sheets of puff pastry to make two rectangles. Spread one half of each rectangle with the kale pesto and top with the lentil and vegetable filling. Brush the edges with a little almond milk, fold over and seal well.

Transfer the Wellingtons to a baking tray lined with baking paper. Brush with almond milk, sprinkle with sumac and bake in the oven for 30-40 minutes until golden brown.

Ingredients

2 sprigs of thyme

50g honey

250ml orange juice

200g cherry tomatoes

2 Tbsp olive oil

Salt

Freshly ground black pepper

1 Tbsp white wine vinegar

4 small rounds of goats cheese

Orange zest, to taste

Freshly ground lemon pepper (optional)

Salad leaves, for garnish

Method

Preheat the oven to 170°C. Rinse the thyme, pat dry and pick off the leaves. Heat the honey and orange juice in a small saucepan together with the thyme leaves. Simmer for about 12 minutes to reduce to a syrup.

Wash and pat dry the tomatoes. Drizzle with the olive oil, season with salt and pepper and spread on a baking tray. Bake in the oven for about 10 minutes. Remove from the oven, leave to cool, then toss with the vinegar.

Divide the goats cheese rounds among 4 small plates and drizzle the honey and orange juice reduction on top. Garnish with orange zest to taste and sprinkle with lemon pepper or more freshly ground black pepper. Serve with the roast cherry tomatoes, a few salad leaves and toasted white bread.

Makes 6 cupcakes (or 12 mini cupcakes)

For the batter

400g raisins

240g chopped dried cranberries

120ml rum

125g butter, at room temperature, plus a little extra for the tin

110g brown sugar

1 Tbsp orange marmalade

1 Tbsp honey

Grated zest of ½ lemon

2 eggs

180g plain (all purpose) flour

½ tsp each ground cinnamon, ground ginger and gingerbread spice

For the frosting

1 egg white

250g icing sugar

3 teaspoons lemon juice

Also

1 cupcake (or mini cupcake) tray

Golden sprinkles and stars to decorate, as desired

Method

The day before baking, put the raisins and cranberries in a bowl. Add the rum, cover and set aside to soak overnight.

The next day, preheat the oven to 150°C. Grease the cupcake tray thoroughly.

In a bowl, whisk the butter and sugar until creamy. Stir in the marmalade, honey and lemon zest. Add the eggs one at a time, whisking continuously. Gradually incorporate the soaked raisins and cranberries, flour and spices.

Spoon the batter evenly into the cupcake tray wells, smoothing down the tops. Place the tray in the oven and bake the cupcakes for 35 minutes. Remove, leave to cool, invert on to a wire rack and then turn over again.

For the frosting, lightly beat the egg white. Gradually add the sifted icing sugar and whisk until smooth. Carefully stir in enough lemon juice to make the mixture a little more liquid.

Glaze the cupcakes with the frosting, letting it run down along the sides. Decorate with golden sprinkles and stars, as desired.