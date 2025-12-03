Branching out from Marlborough sauvignon blancs

Marlborough may be the engine room of New Zealand’s sauvignon blanc production, but it would be remiss to ignore the variety from other parts of the country so today’s selection highlights wines from both Martinborough and Central Otago.

A criticism sometimes levelled at sauvignon blanc is that it can be a bit of a one-trick pony — a similarity to many wines, yet that familiarity and reliability is appealing to so many consumers. You absolutely do get what it says on the tin. But variety exists if you’re prepared to look for it. The Martinborough trio were reminiscent of the Marlborough style, though each with points of difference. The Central trio took refreshingly different paths.

2025 Te Kairanga Martinborough Sauvignon Blanc

RRP $21 Price

Rating Very Good to Excellent

Bold and pungent,

passionfruit jumps out

of the glass, cut grass,

smoke, candied lemon

zest. Ripely fruited,

almost a light honeyed

note, then snapped

into line by a tangy

counterpoint.

Suppleness to the

mid-palate, flowing to

a long, gooseberry

tinged close. Right on

the money for easy

drinking now.

2025 Martinborough Vineyard Te Tera Sauvignon Blanc

RRP $18 Price

Rating Very Good to Excellent

Some subtlety to the

nose initially before

red capsicum,

tomato leaf and

gooseberry perk

their heads up. Fruit

sweetness, quietly

rounded, tomato

skin, gooseberry,

fruit pastille. As this

opens up it picks up

more raciness and a

refreshing citrus

element which

keeps the whole

thing nicely zesty.

2025 Martinborough Vineyard Home Block Sauvignon Blanc

RRP $21 Price

Rating Very Good to Excellent

Fruit lozenge like

notes display the fruit

sweetness, then

nettles, herbs,

gooseberry, citrus and

a stony quality. Cool in

the mouth, fruit

sweetness leavened

by bright acidity,

nettles, again the

chopped herbs. Nice

and lively in the

mouth, it has a

refreshing bittersweet

element that frames

the close.

2025 Maude Central Otago Sauvignon Blanc

RRP $28 Price

Rating Excellent

Rather than a typical bold handshake,

this is more a gentle

caress. Subtlety, takes

a citrussy path, light

gooseberry and herb

notes in the wings,

nutty (cashew?) notes

later. Fine, elegant

palate rather than ‘‘in

your face’’, yet this is

deceptively engaging

and moreish. Citrus

drives the palate, the

fruit sweetness

matched by zesty

acidity. One to take

time over.

2024 Rabbit Ranch Sauvignon Blanc

RRP $19.50 Price

Rating Very Good to Excellent

This hits some different notes, lovely

fragrance, orange zest

and apricot lead,

gooseberry and green

herb follow with air.

The palate offers

stonefruit notes,

gooseberry and herb

holding sway as the

wine opens up. Bright

yet not strident acidity,

fine structure

underpinning the

whole, this leaves you

feeling refreshed.

Rewarding wine that is

not typically

Marlborough.

2024 Mora Old Vine Pisa Sauvignon Blanc

RRP $43 Price

Rating Excellent

Also taking a different

path, stonefruit,

smoke, stone/flint,

hinting at snow pea, a

fruit jelly fragrance,

gooseberry. A really

appealing touch of grip

and chewiness that

adds to the texture,

backbone that would

make it a great

companion to food.

Quite serious, full of

flavour, great length

while the racy acidity

neatly contrasts the

sweet fruit on the

close.