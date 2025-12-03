Branching out from Marlborough sauvignon blancs

Wednesday, 3 December 2025

    By Mark Henderson
    Marlborough may be the engine room of New Zealand’s sauvignon blanc production, but it would be remiss to ignore the variety from other parts of the country so today’s selection highlights wines from both Martinborough and Central Otago.

    A criticism sometimes levelled at sauvignon blanc is that it can be a bit of a one-trick pony — a similarity to many wines, yet that familiarity and reliability is appealing to so many consumers. You absolutely do get what it says on the tin. But variety exists if you’re prepared to look for it. The Martinborough trio were reminiscent of the Marlborough style, though each with points of difference. The Central trio took refreshingly different paths.

    2025 Te Kairanga Martinborough Sauvignon Blanc 

     
    Price RRP $21
    Rating Very Good to Excellent
     
    Bold and pungent, 
    passionfruit jumps out 
    of the glass, cut grass, 
    smoke, candied lemon 
    zest. Ripely fruited, 
    almost a light honeyed 
    note, then snapped 
    into line by a tangy 
    counterpoint. 
    Suppleness to the 
    mid-palate, flowing to 
    a long, gooseberry 
    tinged close. Right on 
    the money for easy 
    drinking now.
     
     

    2025 Martinborough Vineyard Te Tera Sauvignon Blanc 

     
    Price RRP $18
    Rating Very Good to Excellent
     
    Some subtlety to the 
    nose initially before 
    red capsicum, 
    tomato leaf and 
    gooseberry perk 
    their heads up. Fruit 
    sweetness, quietly 
    rounded, tomato 
    skin, gooseberry, 
    fruit pastille. As this 
    opens up it picks up 
    more raciness and a 
    refreshing citrus 
    element which 
    keeps the whole 
    thing nicely zesty.
     
     

    2025 Martinborough Vineyard Home Block Sauvignon Blanc 

     
    Price RRP $21
    Rating Very Good to Excellent
     
    Fruit lozenge like 
    notes display the fruit 
    sweetness, then 
    nettles, herbs, 
    gooseberry, citrus and 
    a stony quality. Cool in 
    the mouth, fruit 
    sweetness leavened 
    by bright acidity, 
    nettles, again the 
    chopped herbs. Nice 
    and lively in the 
    mouth, it has a 
    refreshing bittersweet 
    element that frames 
    the close.
     
     

    2025 Maude Central Otago Sauvignon Blanc 

     
    Price RRP $28
    Rating Excellent
     
    Rather than a typical bold handshake, 
    this is more a gentle 
    caress. Subtlety, takes 
    a citrussy path, light 
    gooseberry and herb 
    notes in the wings, 
    nutty (cashew?) notes 
    later. Fine, elegant 
    palate rather than ‘‘in 
    your face’’, yet this is 
    deceptively engaging 
    and moreish. Citrus 
    drives the palate, the 
    fruit sweetness 
    matched by zesty 
    acidity. One to take 
    time over.
     
     

    2024 Rabbit Ranch Sauvignon Blanc

     
    Price RRP $19.50
    Rating Very Good to Excellent
     
    This hits some different notes, lovely 
    fragrance, orange zest 
    and apricot lead, 
    gooseberry and green 
    herb follow with air. 
    The palate offers 
    stonefruit notes, 
    gooseberry and herb 
    holding sway as the 
    wine opens up. Bright 
    yet not strident acidity, 
    fine structure 
    underpinning the 
    whole, this leaves you 
    feeling refreshed. 
    Rewarding wine that is 
    not typically 
    Marlborough.
     
     

    2024 Mora Old Vine Pisa Sauvignon Blanc 

     
    Price RRP $43
    Rating Excellent
     
    Also taking a different 
    path, stonefruit, 
    smoke, stone/flint, 
    hinting at snow pea, a 
    fruit jelly fragrance, 
    gooseberry. A really 
    appealing touch of grip 
    and chewiness that 
    adds to the texture, 
    backbone that would 
    make it a great 
    companion to food. 
    Quite serious, full of 
    flavour, great length 
    while the racy acidity 
    neatly contrasts the 
    sweet fruit on the 
    close.
     