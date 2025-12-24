Letters to the Editor: mail, frogs and mobility

The brown (or whistling) tree frog. PHOTO: ALLIED MEDIA FILES

Has your mail made it to the North Pole?

Four weeks ago, I posted a letter to Auckland and three weeks ago I sent one to Cromwell: both letters never reached their destinations.

A book of stamps cost almost $30, which means it has cost me $6 for two letters to not be delivered. Seems like I paid for a service that I never received.

I wonder how many letters and cards that I sent to Father Christmas but are never delivered.

Brian Andrews

St Kilda

The sniff test

There are some things which Artificial Intelligence will never be able to do, and humans will continue to be employed to perform these tasks. One of these is the "sniff test" (ODT 15.12.25). This job is essential to ensure that academic gowns are fit to be hired out for graduation ceremonies. Let's cherish our irreplaceable noses. Is there a Nose Appreciation Society out there somewhere?

Hazel Agnew

Oamaru

No to rites of passage

To enter the discussion raging about student tenants and landlords.

It seems to me that considering the students must pay their rent for a full year, January 1 to December 31, and knowing that the premises will be unoccupied for about three months of that time, it should be the landlord's duty to present the property in pristine condition for the students to move in to during February.

There is ample time for commercial cleaners to make a place liveable and safe.

It also seems that the compulsory Healthy Homes criteria are flagrantly disregarded in many cases.

It may be considered a "rite of passage" for Dunedin students to exist in cold, mouldy flats, but this should not be the case.

Ruth Briscoe

Wānaka

Drive the drive

I also am unhappy that consideration is being given to closing Queens Dr to vehicles.

When I worked at Dunedin Hospital, driving home through the Town Belt to my then home in Belleknowes was an important part of winding down and leaving the stress of work behind.

When the Town Belt was planned, excellent paths were made vertically through it so people could walk down the hill from the hill suburbs to work. The need to maximise recreational time in nature was not considered in those days so there is no continuous horizontal walking path.

Rather than deprive motorists of the pleasure of the Town Belt, a win-win would be to now construct that horizontal path between Unity and Prospect Parks. I doubt that it would be that expensive to construct and could be done in stages as money allowed.

By being inside rather than beside the forest, the experience of walking it would be more immersive and the motorists can remain.

There is too much conflict in the world as it is.

Neil Morrison

Arrowtown

It’s black and white

I note with interest how rare it is to see birth notices in this day and age in the Otago Daily Times.

As well, compared to reading newspapers between 2003-15, it is no longer usual to see black and white photography — a big change from the Times newspaper of May 17, 1989, the date of my birth.

Times do change and paradoxically they do not in this world.

T. McAlpine

North East Valley

Froggone it

Ian James (ODT 19.12.25) despairs of finding frogs any more. The ones in our street have disappeared too.

One of the main reasons is our fascination with felines who gobble up these little marvels of adaptation. At the very least, cats should not be allowed to roam at night and bell collars should be mandatory to give our vulnerable species a chance of survival.

Pat Duffy

Opoho

The price of total mobility

When I was unable to walk properly or drive due to a spinal injury two years ago, I obtained a Total Mobility card which provided 75% discount on taxi fares.

As the fare to hospital and back was close to $180 from my home. and I had other appointments to keep, this was a huge help

The government is now reducing this discount to 65%

Thankfully I can drive again. For those like myself at that time, who rely on taxi travel, this impacts on them, especially the elderly and disabled who cannot get around without this assistance.

The change may appear to be insignificant but it all adds up.

Over the 15 months that I had difficulty mobilising it cost me around $2000 just to get to appointments.

This was not covered by ACC.

I would urge the government to reconsider this move and not target those people who have no choice but to use the Total Mobility service

Pat Ingram

Waldronville

Address Letters to the Editor to: Otago Daily Times, PO Box 517, 52-56 Lower Stuart St, Dunedin. Email: letters@odt.co.nz