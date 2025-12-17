The wine to take into that (fleeting) sun on the deck

Welcome to the final column before the short Christmas-New Year break for Fresh. I toyed with all manner of offerings today before returning to what I have been enjoying over some of the warm evenings of late: Rosé. There is something utterly joyous and summery about Rosé and one must grab the opportunities to sit on the deck with a glass, as all Dunedinites know that rain and a biting southerly could be just around the corner!

Thank you for reading the columns this year and I wish you all a marvellous festive season and prosperous 2026. For those staying around, do enjoy revelling in some down time. For those heading away, safe travels and adventures. And don’t forget, as Arnie once said: "I’ll be back".

2025 Maude Central Otago Rosé

RRP $30 Price

Rating Excellent

Aromas of strawberry,

peach and gum leap

from the glass, joined

by spices and a light

dusting of icing sugar.

Gum notes to the fore

on the palate,

alongside peach,

apricot and

strawberry. Lovely

intensity of flavour,

great carry, hinting at

the fruit sweetness yet

nicely dry. With air

florality grows on the

nose, just brimming

with flavour.

2024 Dancing Water Georgie Diamanté North Canterbury Rosé

RRP $25 Price

Rating Excellent to Outstanding

Fragrant nose, fruit

pastille, fresh cut herbs, a

wisp of oyster shell. Tilts

a hat to Provence, rather

than typically kiwi.

Texture and richness that

is rather engaging; hard to

pin down individual

flavours as it’s all about

the whole. A crisp, dry

finish with great carry,

actually rather lovely,

begging for another glass.

An uncommon grape,

Scheurebe, taking a

different path and doing

so with flair.

2025 Ruru Central Otago Rosé

RRP $24 Price

Rating Very Good to Excellent

Attractive elegance

and subtlety, perfume

wafting over a core of

roast strawberry. The

palate adds fruit jelly

and peach to the

strawberry, ripe and

fruit sweet yet

attractively dry. Very

nicely done, excellent

length and looking

super for drinking over

the summer and

beyond. This grows

very nicely with air on

nose and palate, the

freshness now even

more evident.

2025 Penkridge Farm Central Otago Pinot Noir Rosé

RRP $29.99 Price

Rating Very Good to Excellent

Perfumed and floral,

leading with rose petal

and dried strawberry.

Sweetly ripe mid-

palate, strawberry

again, summer

berries, a touch of red

apple, that fruit

sweetness snapped

into line by a hint of

chewiness and a

zesty, crisp close. A

style that will reward

those that crave that

wee touch of

sweetness.

2025 McArthur Ridge Lilico Alexandra Pinot Noir Rosé

RRP $25.99 Price

Rating Very Good to Excellent

Perfumed gum notes

lead, apple and

strawberry follow.

Richness and texture

in the mouth

continuing the journey

begun by the nose.

Dehydrated

strawberry, apple

skin, apricot, nicely

balanced and

integrated, fruit

sweetness yet flowing

to a long, dry close.

This grows in the

glass, great mouthfeel

now, and very easy

drinking.

2025 Domaine Thomson Surveyor Thomson Central Otago Pinot Noir Rosé

RRP $35 Price

Rating Excellent

A deeper colour and a

deeper register to the

nose, a touch of salinity,

dark berries, a fleeting

brambly quality.

Creaminess to the

palate, contrasted by

some lovely chewiness,

with a zesty

undercurrent. The fruit

more in the plum

spectrum, a sense of

grip and tautness to the

finish showing a

crossover to a light red

style, perhaps? A red

wine drinker’s rosé?