Wednesday, 17 December 2025

The wine to take into that (fleeting) sun on the deck

    By Mark Henderson
    1. Life & Style
    2. Food & Wine
    3. Wine Reviews

    Welcome to the final column before the short Christmas-New Year break for Fresh. I toyed with all manner of offerings today before returning to what I have been enjoying over some of the warm evenings of late: Rosé. There is something utterly joyous and summery about Rosé and one must grab the opportunities to sit on the deck with a glass, as all Dunedinites know that rain and a biting southerly could be just around the corner!

    Thank you for reading the columns this year and I wish you all a marvellous festive season and prosperous 2026. For those staying around, do enjoy revelling in some down time. For those heading away, safe travels and adventures. And don’t forget, as Arnie once said: "I’ll be back".

    2025 Maude Central Otago Rosé

     
    Price RRP $30
    Rating Excellent
     
    Aromas of strawberry, 
    peach and gum leap 
    from the glass, joined 
    by spices and a light 
    dusting of icing sugar. 
    Gum notes to the fore 
    on the palate, 
    alongside peach, 
    apricot and 
    strawberry. Lovely 
    intensity of flavour, 
    great carry, hinting at 
    the fruit sweetness yet 
    nicely dry. With air 
    florality grows on the 
    nose, just brimming 
    with flavour.
     
     

    2024 Dancing Water Georgie Diamanté North Canterbury Rosé

     
    Price RRP $25
    Rating Excellent to Outstanding
     
    Fragrant nose, fruit 
    pastille, fresh cut herbs, a 
    wisp of oyster shell. Tilts 
    a hat to Provence, rather 
    than typically kiwi. 
    Texture and richness that 
    is rather engaging; hard to 
    pin down individual 
    flavours as it’s all about 
    the whole. A crisp, dry 
    finish with great carry, 
    actually rather lovely, 
    begging for another glass. 
    An uncommon grape, 
    Scheurebe, taking a 
    different path and doing 
    so with flair.
     
     

    2025 Ruru Central Otago Rosé

     
    Price RRP $24
    Rating Very Good to Excellent
     
    Attractive elegance 
    and subtlety, perfume 
    wafting over a core of 
    roast strawberry. The 
    palate adds fruit jelly 
    and peach to the 
    strawberry, ripe and 
    fruit sweet yet 
    attractively dry. Very 
    nicely done, excellent 
    length and looking 
    super for drinking over 
    the summer and 
    beyond. This grows 
    very nicely with air on 
    nose and palate, the 
    freshness now even 
    more evident.
     
     

    2025 Penkridge Farm Central Otago Pinot Noir Rosé

     
    Price RRP $29.99
    Rating Very Good to Excellent
     
    Perfumed and floral, 
    leading with rose petal 
    and dried strawberry. 
    Sweetly ripe mid-
    palate, strawberry 
    again, summer 
    berries, a touch of red 
    apple, that fruit 
    sweetness snapped 
    into line by a hint of 
    chewiness and a 
    zesty, crisp close. A 
    style that will reward 
    those that crave that 
    wee touch of 
    sweetness.
     
     

    2025 McArthur Ridge Lilico Alexandra Pinot Noir Rosé 

     
    Price RRP $25.99
    Rating Very Good to Excellent
     
    Perfumed gum notes 
    lead, apple and 
    strawberry follow. 
    Richness and texture 
    in the mouth 
    continuing the journey 
    begun by the nose. 
    Dehydrated 
    strawberry, apple 
    skin, apricot, nicely 
    balanced and 
    integrated, fruit 
    sweetness yet flowing 
    to a long, dry close. 
    This grows in the 
    glass, great mouthfeel 
    now, and very easy 
    drinking.
     
     

    2025 Domaine Thomson Surveyor Thomson Central Otago Pinot Noir Rosé

     
    Price RRP $35
    Rating Excellent
     
    A deeper colour and a 
    deeper register to the 
    nose, a touch of salinity, 
    dark berries, a fleeting 
    brambly quality. 
    Creaminess to the 
    palate, contrasted by 
    some lovely chewiness, 
    with a zesty 
    undercurrent. The fruit 
    more in the plum 
    spectrum, a sense of 
    grip and tautness to the 
    finish showing a 
    crossover to a light red 
    style, perhaps? A red 
    wine drinker’s rosé?
     