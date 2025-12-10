Wednesday, 10 December 2025

Seasonal Kiwi bubblies to enjoy

    By Mark Henderson
    1. Life & Style
    2. Food & Wine
    3. Wine Reviews

    I have been sitting on several reviews for bubblies, waiting for December when demand really takes off. Of course, fizz fans will say that any time is a good time for bubbles, but the festive mood does heighten the excitement.

    I’ve unashamedly gone all Kiwi, as we do it so well. First up Marlborough’s only methode traditionelle Prosecco alongside three Methode Marlborough offerings, the Hunter’s Miru Miru now sporting its new livery. And we can’t leave Central out of the mix so a quartet of local wines may be in high demand for Xmas.

    2024 Balvonie Methode Traditionelle Marlborough Prosecco

     
    Price RRP $34.99
    Rating Excellent
     
    Fine aromatics, 
    apple, citrus 
    elements, fruit 
    sherbet nuances, 
    fragrance growing 
    with air time bringing 
    delightful jasmine, 
    honeysuckle and 
    lime zest influences. 
    Carries those notes 
    on to the palate, a 
    touch of peach also, 
    then oatmealy/
    biscuity notes arrive. 
    That fruit sherbet-
    like aspect adds real 
    lift and freshness. 
    Good mousse, a 
    great all-round package.
     

     

    NV Hunter’s Miru Miru Methode Traditionelle

     
    Price RRP $32
    Rating Excellent
     
    Delightful nose, white flowers 
    florality, white 
    peach, a lightly 
    savoury/umami 
    quality, bready 
    yeast influences. 
    Nicely rich in the 
    mouth, peach and 
    yellow fruit  touches, 
    that Marmitey/
    umami quality a fine 
    line through the 
    palate. Now hints of 
    nectarine and 
    citrus, bright, fresh 
    acidity, lovely 
    length, simply great 
    drinkability. Can’t 
    go wrong with this.
     
     

    NV Saint Clair Dawn Methode Marlborough Brut 

     
    Price RRP $65
    Rating Excellent to Outstanding
     
    Gorgeous yeast 
    autolysis notes 
    beginning a wonderful 
    umami journey, bran 
    biscuit, a creamy 
    aspect, peach, just so 
    engaging. Fine mousse, 
    fills the mouth, 
    continues that journey 
    begun on the nose, 
    fresh, warm baguette 
    and a deeper register 
    emphasising its depth 
    and power. Elegant, 
    refined, quite serious, 
    now with a little lemon 
    zest adding to the freshness.
     

     

    NV LV by Louis Vavasour Methode Traditionelle

     
    Price RRP $59
    Rating Excellent
     
    Hints of smoke, a 
    fascinating wilder 
    quality. Butter smeared 
    on warm baguette, 
    biscuity nuances, less 
    about fruit, more about 
    all the other 
    characters, umami as 
    it opens. Mouthfilling, 
    a touch of ink, bread 
    dough, savoury 
    qualities the core 
    around which citrus, 
    bread and white peach 
    revolve. There’s power 
    that would be a great 
    food companion, 
    opening up with air.
     

     

    Mora Central Otago Methode Traditionelle Brut NV 

     
    Price RRP $45
    Rating Excellent to Outstanding
     
    Quite expressive nose, 
    warm bread smeared 
    with Marmite-like 
    umami notes, now bran 
    biscuit, now flecks of 
    citrus. Powerful palate, 
    lovely intensity yet still 
    light on its feet, that 
    umami/savoury 
    character an ever-
    present undercurrent, 
    while apple and stone 
    fruit nuances join the 
    fray. Nicely poised, I find 
    myself just wanting to 
    drink this rather than go 
    on a descriptor hunt.
     
     

    Ruru Tinkering Central Otago Methode Traditionelle Brut NV

     
    Price RRP $38
    Rating Excellent
     
    Grows in the glass 
    rather well, building 
    notes of warm 
    baguette, umami and 
    grapefruit. Crisp 
    acidity, very fresh and 
    bright, that grapefruit 
    citrus energising the 
    palate. Initially a sense 
    of tautness, then the 
    palate fleshes out with 
    bready, savoury notes 
    and wisps of apple, 
    capturing my attention. 
    I suspect that this 
    would work incredibly 
    well with food. Lovely drive.
     
     

    Mora Central Otago Methode Traditionelle Brut Rose NV

     
    Price RRP $45
    Rating Excellent
     
    Almost a smoky 
    nuance, umami notes 
    to the fore, stone fruits 
    leading, now hints of 
    strawberry, a deeper 
    register to this. The 
    fruit intensity also 
    evident on the palate, 
    backed by a little 
    chewy grip. Real 
    generosity of flavour 
    while remaining nicely 
    balanced, fine mousse. 
    Feels like a good each 
    way bet, excellent by 
    itself but also likely to 
    support food well.
     
     

    NV Maude Central Otago Methode Traditionelle

     
    Price RRP $42
    Rating Excellent
     
    Elegance and subtlety, melding 
    bready/biscuity 
    qualities with flecks of 
    citrus, the background 
    savoury aspects 
    become more 
    Marmitey/umami with 
    air. Flitting between 
    white peach and 
    nectarine, honey on 
    warm baguette. Fresh, 
    bright, vibrant, the 
    savoury undercurrent 
    framing the close. 
    Now honey-on-toast 
    on the nose, the yeast 
    autolysis notes to the 
    fore. Lots to enjoy.
     