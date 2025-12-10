Seasonal Kiwi bubblies to enjoy

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
I have been sitting on several reviews for bubblies, waiting for December when demand really takes off. Of course, fizz fans will say that any time is a good time for bubbles, but the festive mood does heighten the excitement.
I’ve unashamedly gone all Kiwi, as we do it so well. First up Marlborough’s only methode traditionelle Prosecco alongside three Methode Marlborough offerings, the Hunter’s Miru Miru now sporting its new livery. And we can’t leave Central out of the mix so a quartet of local wines may be in high demand for Xmas.
2024 Balvonie Methode Traditionelle Marlborough Prosecco
Price RRP $34.99
Rating Excellent
Fine aromatics,
apple, citrus
elements, fruit
sherbet nuances,
fragrance growing
with air time bringing
delightful jasmine,
honeysuckle and
lime zest influences.
Carries those notes
on to the palate, a
touch of peach also,
then oatmealy/
biscuity notes arrive.
That fruit sherbet-
like aspect adds real
lift and freshness.
Good mousse, a
great all-round package.
NV Hunter’s Miru Miru Methode Traditionelle
Price RRP $32
Rating Excellent
Delightful nose, white flowers
florality, white
peach, a lightly
savoury/umami
quality, bready
yeast influences.
Nicely rich in the
mouth, peach and
yellow fruit touches,
that Marmitey/
umami quality a fine
line through the
palate. Now hints of
nectarine and
citrus, bright, fresh
acidity, lovely
length, simply great
drinkability. Can’t
go wrong with this.
NV Saint Clair Dawn Methode Marlborough Brut
Price RRP $65
Rating Excellent to Outstanding
Gorgeous yeast
autolysis notes
beginning a wonderful
umami journey, bran
biscuit, a creamy
aspect, peach, just so
engaging. Fine mousse,
fills the mouth,
continues that journey
begun on the nose,
fresh, warm baguette
and a deeper register
emphasising its depth
and power. Elegant,
refined, quite serious,
now with a little lemon
zest adding to the freshness.
NV LV by Louis Vavasour Methode Traditionelle
Price RRP $59
Rating Excellent
Hints of smoke, a
fascinating wilder
quality. Butter smeared
on warm baguette,
biscuity nuances, less
about fruit, more about
all the other
characters, umami as
it opens. Mouthfilling,
a touch of ink, bread
dough, savoury
qualities the core
around which citrus,
bread and white peach
revolve. There’s power
that would be a great
food companion,
opening up with air.
Mora Central Otago Methode Traditionelle Brut NV
Price RRP $45
Rating Excellent to Outstanding
Quite expressive nose,
warm bread smeared
with Marmite-like
umami notes, now bran
biscuit, now flecks of
citrus. Powerful palate,
lovely intensity yet still
light on its feet, that
umami/savoury
character an ever-
present undercurrent,
while apple and stone
fruit nuances join the
fray. Nicely poised, I find
myself just wanting to
drink this rather than go
on a descriptor hunt.
Ruru Tinkering Central Otago Methode Traditionelle Brut NV
Price RRP $38
Rating Excellent
Grows in the glass
rather well, building
notes of warm
baguette, umami and
grapefruit. Crisp
acidity, very fresh and
bright, that grapefruit
citrus energising the
palate. Initially a sense
of tautness, then the
palate fleshes out with
bready, savoury notes
and wisps of apple,
capturing my attention.
I suspect that this
would work incredibly
well with food. Lovely drive.
Mora Central Otago Methode Traditionelle Brut Rose NV
Price RRP $45
Rating Excellent
Almost a smoky
nuance, umami notes
to the fore, stone fruits
leading, now hints of
strawberry, a deeper
register to this. The
fruit intensity also
evident on the palate,
backed by a little
chewy grip. Real
generosity of flavour
while remaining nicely
balanced, fine mousse.
Feels like a good each
way bet, excellent by
itself but also likely to
support food well.
NV Maude Central Otago Methode Traditionelle
Price RRP $42
Rating Excellent
Elegance and subtlety, melding
bready/biscuity
qualities with flecks of
citrus, the background
savoury aspects
become more
Marmitey/umami with
air. Flitting between
white peach and
nectarine, honey on
warm baguette. Fresh,
bright, vibrant, the
savoury undercurrent
framing the close.
Now honey-on-toast
on the nose, the yeast
autolysis notes to the
fore. Lots to enjoy.