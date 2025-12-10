Seasonal Kiwi bubblies to enjoy

I have been sitting on several reviews for bubblies, waiting for December when demand really takes off. Of course, fizz fans will say that any time is a good time for bubbles, but the festive mood does heighten the excitement.

I’ve unashamedly gone all Kiwi, as we do it so well. First up Marlborough’s only methode traditionelle Prosecco alongside three Methode Marlborough offerings, the Hunter’s Miru Miru now sporting its new livery. And we can’t leave Central out of the mix so a quartet of local wines may be in high demand for Xmas.

2024 Balvonie Methode Traditionelle Marlborough Prosecco

RRP $34.99 Price

Rating Excellent

Fine aromatics,

apple, citrus

elements, fruit

sherbet nuances,

fragrance growing

with air time bringing

delightful jasmine,

honeysuckle and

lime zest influences.

Carries those notes

on to the palate, a

touch of peach also,

then oatmealy/

biscuity notes arrive.

That fruit sherbet-

like aspect adds real

lift and freshness.

Good mousse, a

great all-round package.

NV Hunter’s Miru Miru Methode Traditionelle

RRP $32 Price

Rating Excellent

Delightful nose, white flowers

florality, white

peach, a lightly

savoury/umami

quality, bready

yeast influences.

Nicely rich in the

mouth, peach and

yellow fruit touches,

that Marmitey/

umami quality a fine

line through the

palate. Now hints of

nectarine and

citrus, bright, fresh

acidity, lovely

length, simply great

drinkability. Can’t

go wrong with this.

NV Saint Clair Dawn Methode Marlborough Brut

RRP $65 Price

Rating Excellent to Outstanding

Gorgeous yeast

autolysis notes

beginning a wonderful

umami journey, bran

biscuit, a creamy

aspect, peach, just so

engaging. Fine mousse,

fills the mouth,

continues that journey

begun on the nose,

fresh, warm baguette

and a deeper register

emphasising its depth

and power. Elegant,

refined, quite serious,

now with a little lemon

zest adding to the freshness.

NV LV by Louis Vavasour Methode Traditionelle

RRP $59 Price

Rating Excellent

Hints of smoke, a

fascinating wilder

quality. Butter smeared

on warm baguette,

biscuity nuances, less

about fruit, more about

all the other

characters, umami as

it opens. Mouthfilling,

a touch of ink, bread

dough, savoury

qualities the core

around which citrus,

bread and white peach

revolve. There’s power

that would be a great

food companion,

opening up with air.

Mora Central Otago Methode Traditionelle Brut NV

RRP $45 Price

Rating Excellent to Outstanding

Quite expressive nose,

warm bread smeared

with Marmite-like

umami notes, now bran

biscuit, now flecks of

citrus. Powerful palate,

lovely intensity yet still

light on its feet, that

umami/savoury

character an ever-

present undercurrent,

while apple and stone

fruit nuances join the

fray. Nicely poised, I find

myself just wanting to

drink this rather than go

on a descriptor hunt.

Ruru Tinkering Central Otago Methode Traditionelle Brut NV

RRP $38 Price

Rating Excellent

Grows in the glass

rather well, building

notes of warm

baguette, umami and

grapefruit. Crisp

acidity, very fresh and

bright, that grapefruit

citrus energising the

palate. Initially a sense

of tautness, then the

palate fleshes out with

bready, savoury notes

and wisps of apple,

capturing my attention.

I suspect that this

would work incredibly

well with food. Lovely drive.

Mora Central Otago Methode Traditionelle Brut Rose NV

RRP $45 Price

Rating Excellent

Almost a smoky

nuance, umami notes

to the fore, stone fruits

leading, now hints of

strawberry, a deeper

register to this. The

fruit intensity also

evident on the palate,

backed by a little

chewy grip. Real

generosity of flavour

while remaining nicely

balanced, fine mousse.

Feels like a good each

way bet, excellent by

itself but also likely to

support food well.

NV Maude Central Otago Methode Traditionelle

RRP $42 Price

Rating Excellent

Elegance and subtlety, melding

bready/biscuity

qualities with flecks of

citrus, the background

savoury aspects

become more

Marmitey/umami with

air. Flitting between

white peach and

nectarine, honey on

warm baguette. Fresh,

bright, vibrant, the

savoury undercurrent

framing the close.

Now honey-on-toast

on the nose, the yeast

autolysis notes to the

fore. Lots to enjoy.