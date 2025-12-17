Strawberry loaf

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Prep time 15min
Cook time 50-60min
Skill Easy
Serves 8-10
Dry ingredients
250g (2 cups) flour
200g (1 cup) sugar
1 tsp baking soda
½ tsp salt
Wet ingredients
2 large eggs
120ml (½ cup) vegetable oil
60ml (¼ cup) milk
80g Greek yoghurt (about ⅓ cup)
1 tsp vanilla extract
200g (1½ cups) fresh strawberries, chopped
Strawberry glaze
100g icing sugar (¾ cup)
2 fresh ripe strawberries, grated
Squeeze of lemon juice
Method
Preheat the oven to 160°C fan (180°C). Line a 22cm × 12cm loaf tin with baking paper.
In a large bowl, whisk flour, sugar, baking soda and salt.
In another bowl, whisk eggs, oil, milk, Greek yoghurt and vanilla until smooth.
Fold wet ingredients into the dry until just combined (do not overmix).
Gently fold in the chopped strawberries.
Spoon into the tin and smooth the top.
Bake 50-60 minutes or until a skewer inserted into the centre comes out clean.
Cool in tin for 10 minutes, then turn out on to a rack to cool completely.
To make the strawberry glaze: sieve the icing sugar into a bowl, grate in the strawberry and stir through. Add a drop or two of lemon juice. Stir to combine.
Drizzle over the cooled loaf.