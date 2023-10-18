New variations of beloved classics

The book

Photography: Chris Court

Recipe and styling: Donna Hay

Makes 6

Ingredients

2 cups (300g) plain (all-purpose) flour, plus extra for dusting

3 tsp baking powder

1¼ cups (310g) plain thick yoghurt

½ tsp table salt

Extra virgin olive oil, for brushing

Garlic and parsley oil

⅓ cup (80ml) extra virgin olive oil

4 cloves garlic, finely chopped

1 Tbsp finely chopped flat-leaf parsley leaves

Method

Step 1 Place the flour and baking powder in a bowl and mix to combine.

Add the yoghurt and salt and mix until a rough dough forms*.

Step 2 Turn dough out on to a lightly floured surface and divide into 6 equal portions.

With lightly floured hands, roll each portion into a ball, then lightly dust in the extra flour. Flatten each ball between sheets of non-stick baking paper to an 18cm round.

Step 3 To make the garlic and parsley oil, place the oil, garlic and parsley in a bowl and mix to combine. Set aside.

Step 4 Heat a non-stick frying pan over high heat. Brush one side of the flatbread with olive oil and cook, in batches, for 40 seconds to one minute. Brush the other side with oil, flip and cook for a further minute or until cooked through and charred.

Step 5 Transfer the flatbread to wire racks and brush with the garlic and parsley oil while hot, if desired. Serve warm.

Cook’s notes

*For the fluffiest results, keep the dough as wet as possible, and try not to overwork the dough when rolling it.

Store the flatbread in an airtight container in the refrigerator for up to 2 days.

Serves 4

Ingredients

700g lamb backstrap (loin), cut into chunks

2 Tbsp chopped oregano leaves

2 tsp finely grated lemon rind

4 cloves garlic, crushed

2 Tbsp extra virgin olive oil

1 Tbsp za’atar, plus extra sea salt and cracked black pepper

200g soft feta

½ cup (125g) plain thick yoghurt

warm flatbread, lettuce and cucumber, to serve

Method

Step 1 Combine lamb, oregano, lemon rind, garlic, oil, za’atar, salt and pepper in a bowl. Allow to marinate for 15 minutes.

Step 2 Heat a non-stick frying pan over high heat.

Step 3 Thread lamb on to 8 metal skewers and cook for 6–8 minutes, turning occasionally, until cooked.

Step 4 Whisk feta and yoghurt together. Top flatbreads with lettuce, cucumber, lamb skewers, the whipped feta and extra za’atar.

Serves 4-6

Ingredients

1 cup (250ml) pure cream

½ cup (125ml) double (thick) cream

220g dark (70% cocoa) chocolate, finely chopped

¼ cup (60ml) water

1 tsp vanilla extract

3 large eggs

4 large egg yolks, extra

⅓ cup (75g) caster (superfine) sugar

Method

Step 1 Place both the creams into a cold bowl and whisk together until soft peaks form. Refrigerate until required.

Step 2 Place the chocolate, water and vanilla in a large heatproof bowl over a saucepan of simmering water (the bowl should not touch the water) and stir until melted. Allow to cool slightly (the mixture may split).

Step 3 Place the eggs, extra yolks and sugar in a heatproof bowl over a saucepan of simmering water (the bowl should not touch the water). Using a handheld electric mixer, beat on high speed for eight minutes or until the mixture is warm, thick and fluffy.

Step 4 Remove the bowl from the heat. Add ½ cup (125ml) of the egg mixture to the chocolate mixture and, using a metal spoon, fold to combine.* Add this chocolate and egg mixture to the remaining egg mixture and gently fold to combine.

Step 5 Place mixture over an ice bath and very gently fold until cooled.** Remove from the ice bath, add the whipped cream and gently fold to combine.

Step 6 Spoon the mousse into serving bowls or glasses and refrigerate for 2 hours or until well chilled and set.

Cook’s notes

*Using a metal spoon to gently fold the egg mixture ensures you keep as much fluffy volume as possible.

**To create an ice bath, place ice and enough water to just cover the ice in a large bowl. Placing a second bowl on top allows it to evenly cool down.