Beetroot flatbread

This is a nutritious take on bread, I suppose, as you use it as you would slices of bread.

I like to add cottage cheese or hummus and sprouts etc to fill mine. I added ground almonds to give it a bit more stability but you could use gluten-free flour.

Serves 4-6

1 small head of raw cauliflower,

including the stem

2 medium raw beetroots, peeled and

roughly chopped

1 Tbsp fresh dill (optional)

1 cup ground almonds

4 eggs

½ tsp salt and black pepper

Method

Heat the oven to 200degC.

Line a baking tray with baking paper.

Use a food processor with the blade. Place the cauliflower in a blender and blitz until it resembles rice (you may have to do this in batches). Remove and put in a large mixing bowl.

Place the beetroot in blender and blitz until it also resembles rice. Add to the bowl with the cauliflower. Add the dill, if using.

Add the eggs and mix to combine.

Season with salt and pepper and fold in the ground almonds.

Spread evenly on a baking tray and bake for 20-25 minutes or until lightly golden and firm.

Remove and cool completely before turning it upside-down on to a board and carefully remove the baking paper.

Cut into even sizes, then fill with your favourite combinations.

The bread will store in the fridge for up to three days.



