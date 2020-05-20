Gluten-free pumpkin loaf

Photo: Simon Lambert

Serves 10

250g pumpkin, skin and seeds removed,

cut into small pieces

125g butter, room temperature, plus extra

for greasing tin

1¼ cup sugar

3 eggs

2 tsp vanilla extract

¾ cup buttermilk

1¾ cup gluten-free flour

1½ tsp baking powder

½ tsp baking soda

½ tsp salt

1 tsp mixed spice

½ tsp ground nutmeg

Method

Heat the oven 170degC.

Lightly grease an 18cm x 4cm loaf tin. Line the base with greaseproof paper.

Begin by cooking the pumpkin so you get a smooth puree. You can do this by steaming it until it’s soft or microwaving it. Once cooked, blend until smooth and lump-free. Set side.

Beat the butter and sugar together until light and creamy (I used an electric mixer). Add the eggs one at a time, beating well after each addition.

Add the vanilla and pumpkin and beat well to combine.

Sift the dry ingredients together and add to the mixture and gently beat to combine.

Add the buttermilk and fold through.

Pour the batter into your prepared tin and bake for 1 hour. Test the centre of the loaf with a skewer and, if it comes out clean, then it is cooked. If not, continue cooking for a further 15 minutes.

Cool in the loaf tin for 15 minutes before turning out and cooling on a rack. enjoy.

Note: If the loaf is colouring too fast, cover loosely with tinfoil.