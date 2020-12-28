TWO RAW SISTERS: ALL EATERS WELCOME by Rosa and Margo Flanagan, food photography by Margo Flanagan. RRP $39.99, available now, published by Bateman Books

Christchurch sisters Rosa and Margo Flanagan keep things simple and straightforward with their plant-based recipes. They are firm believers in creating a lifestyle around eating a majority of plants and whole, unprocessed raw ingredients. To them this means starting a meal with vegetables and then adding whatever protein people choose. They have continued the theme of their first book by using cost-effective unprocessed raw ingredients that are familiar and are often in people’s pantry.

The perfect light summer dessert. Sweet, ripe strawberries, zesty orange, tangy pomegranate molasses, silky maple syrup and delicate vanilla. If strawberries aren’t in season, in winter we love marinating pears and roasting them.

Serve with vanilla bean ice cream and our sweet and salty crunch

Prep time: 10 minutes

Marinating time: 20–30 minutes

Ingredients

1 punnet strawberries, sliced

zest and juice of 1 orange

1 tsp pomegranate molasses

2 tsp 100% pure maple syrup

½ tsp vanilla bean paste or extract

vanilla bean ice cream

Method

Place the sliced strawberries in a medium-sized bowl. Add the remaining ingredients, except the ice cream, and mix until well-combined. Leave to marinate for 20–30 minutes, so the fruit can be infused with the syrup flavours. The longer you leave them marinating, the softer the strawberries will become.

Once marinated, place a scoop of ice cream into each bowl, and top with the marinated strawberries and a sprinkle of sweet and salty crunch.

Sweet and salty crunch

We make this all the time when we are entertaining. It takes 2 minutes to make, and it adds such a wow factor to any dessert. Use it as a topping on ice cream for a bit of crunch. Mix it through melted chocolate to make a bark, or serve it with roasted stonefruit in summer.

Ingredients

1 cup nuts, roasted and roughly chopped (whole or slivered almonds, Brazil nuts, cashews, walnuts)

2 tbsp sweetener (100% pure maple syrup or honey)

pinch of sea salt

Method

In a small bowl, combine the nuts with the sweetener and salt. Adjust the seasoning as you like. Mix until well combined and the nuts are nicely coated in sweetener. Serve immediately.