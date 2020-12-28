Two Raw Sisters

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Pomegranate and orange marinated strawberries + ice cream
The perfect light summer dessert. Sweet, ripe strawberries, zesty orange, tangy pomegranate molasses, silky maple syrup and delicate vanilla. If strawberries aren’t in season, in winter we love marinating pears and roasting them.
Serve with vanilla bean ice cream and our sweet and salty crunch
Prep time: 10 minutes
Marinating time: 20–30 minutes
Ingredients
1 punnet strawberries, sliced
zest and juice of 1 orange
1 tsp pomegranate molasses
2 tsp 100% pure maple syrup
½ tsp vanilla bean paste or extract
vanilla bean ice cream
Method
Place the sliced strawberries in a medium-sized bowl. Add the remaining ingredients, except the ice cream, and mix until well-combined. Leave to marinate for 20–30 minutes, so the fruit can be infused with the syrup flavours. The longer you leave them marinating, the softer the strawberries will become.
Once marinated, place a scoop of ice cream into each bowl, and top with the marinated strawberries and a sprinkle of sweet and salty crunch.
Sweet and salty crunch
We make this all the time when we are entertaining. It takes 2 minutes to make, and it adds such a wow factor to any dessert. Use it as a topping on ice cream for a bit of crunch. Mix it through melted chocolate to make a bark, or serve it with roasted stonefruit in summer.
Ingredients
1 cup nuts, roasted and roughly chopped (whole or slivered almonds, Brazil nuts, cashews, walnuts)
2 tbsp sweetener (100% pure maple syrup or honey)
pinch of sea salt
Method
In a small bowl, combine the nuts with the sweetener and salt. Adjust the seasoning as you like. Mix until well combined and the nuts are nicely coated in sweetener. Serve immediately.