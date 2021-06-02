Wild onion pakora

If you are outside and the wind is blowing in your direction, you may wonder why you can smell onions?

Wild onion weed is prolific at the moment and can be eaten similar to spring onions. These little fritters are quick to make and are packed with flavour.

Serves 8 fritters

10 wild onions (approx)

1 onion, thinly sliced

1 carrot, grated

1 tsp cumin seeds

1 tsp turmeric

½ tsp coriander seeds

1 tsp fenugreek leaves

1 tsp salt

½ tsp red chilli powder (approx)

100g chickpea (gram) flour

water

oil for frying

Method

Prepare the wild onion, by washing well and patting dry. Trim the ends as you would a spring onion, peel off the outer layer and then cut the green tops into finger lengths. Cut the whiter onion part into thin lengths and place in a large bowl. Add the rest of the onion and carrot and toss together.

Add the spices, salt, chilli and flour. Mix through the onion mixture.

Add enough cold water (a third of a cup), so you have a thin batter consistency. You want the batter to cling to the vegetables, but not be too thick.

Heat a heavy-based fry pan with 0.5cm oil over a moderate temperature. Once the oil is hot, add a large spoonful of mixture being careful to leave space between each fritter. Cook until a dark, golden brown colour. Flip and continue to cook for a further 2-3 minutes or until golden brown and crispy.

Drain on kitchen paper.

Repeat until the mixture is finished.

To serve, sprinkle with sea salt and squeeze over a little lemon juice.