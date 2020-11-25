PHOTO: SIMON LAMBERT I remember the zucchini cake was fashionable years back. I really enjoy dishes like this as you simply mix all the ingredients together in one bowl. You don’t need to worry about lining the tin with pastry and it can be made gluten free. Perfect holiday food.

Serves 8

2 Tbsp olive oil

1 onion, sliced

1 small red onion, sliced into rings

6 eggs

75g flour

1 tsp baking powder

100g cheddar or parmesan, grated

2 zucchini, coarsely grated

1 medium-size head of broccoli

1 tsp fenugreek

1 tsp mint leaves, finely sliced

2 Tbsp flat leaf parsley, roughly chopped

1 Tbsp dill or fennel fronds

1 tsp salt

freshly ground pepper

Method

Add the oil to a medium-sized fry pan and cook the onion until soft (about 5 minutes), then set aside.

Grease a 18cm round cake tin (or something similar) with a little oil. Cut out a round of greaseproof paper to fit the bottom and to line the sides of the tin. Brush the paper with oil and coat with half of the chopped herbs (this will bake into the sides of the cake).

Heat the oven 200degC.

In a large bowl, add the eggs and beat lightly. Add the remainder of the ingredients and mix gently to combine.

Pour into the prepared tin. Separate the red onion into rings and place on top.

Bake for 35-40 minutes or until firm and golden.

Allow to cool in the tin for 15 minutes before removing.