Recreating meals for new delights

Recipe Remix is all about making the most of what you have in the home, thinking outside the recipe box, and experimenting with flavours. It’s an initiative that urges you to venture beyond the well-worn path of traditional cooking by making the most of what you have and embracing the art of flexible cooking.

The beauty of flexible cooking is it allows you to create a new dish from scratch or remix one of your family’s favourites. For instance, consider rice bowls and donburi; you can easily switch up the protein, seasoning, and toppings for a fresh twist. Take the classic spaghetti Bolognese, for example. While it’s usually associated with beef mince, why not give it a spin with canned lentils or add finely diced mushrooms for a delightful twist? The choice of pasta is yours, and you can even use spiralised vegetables as your base. With Recipe Remix, the only limit is your imagination.

The initiative is also about creative meal planning. Start by taking an inventory of what you have in your pantry, fridge and freezer. Then, think about what flavours and cuisines inspire you and are favourites in your household. With this approach, you can create well-balanced and exciting meals, making the most of what you have and reducing food waste.

Starting with a can of beans, some canned tomatoes, and a few spices, you’re well on your way to a hearty chilli. If you have buns, breadcrumbs, and vegetables, you can whip up a quick burger by adding your favourite protein. The possibilities are endless when you start thinking flexibly.

Salad bowl

Ingredients

Approx. 1½ cups rice

Approx. 4 cups fresh or frozen veges

Your choice of seasoning (herbs, spices)

1 can (400g) fish in spring water, drained

Additional topping suggestions

Cucumber, beetroot, carrots, edamame, onion, radish, mung beans, seaweed, canned pineapple, roasted peanuts, sesame, pumpkin or sunflower seeds, mayonnaise, chipotle sauce.

Method

1. Cook rice per packet instructions.

2. Prepare vegetables by steaming, stir frying or roasting with your choice of seasoning. If using salad, rinse if required.

3. To serve, scoop the rice into bowls and top with the veges and canned fish.

4. Add your desired toppings, then serve and enjoy.

Tips:

- If you know the amount of rice you normally cook that suits your household, cook that instead. For any leftover rice, cool it down quickly, and store in a labelled container in the fridge or freezer.

- Substitute fish for 400g mince, chicken, tofu, or eggs. Simply season with salt and pepper and pan fry or bake with a drizzle of oil until cooked through. For a vegetarian option, try 2 cans (800g) of drained and rinsed chickpeas or beans, pan fry or roast in the oven with your choice of seasoning. You can mix it up and use a can of chickpeas and a can of beans for this salad bowl.