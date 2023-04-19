Strong showing from South again at food awards

Greg Egerton and James Biggs of Links butchery in Princes St. PHOTO: GREGOR RICHARDSON

The success of southern food producers at New Zealand’s Outstanding Food Producer Awards is a "major triumph" for the overall quality of food in Otago and Southland, head judge Lauraine Jacobs says.

"As head judge, it was really exciting to see the reveal of so many of our 2023 Champions were southerners, as all testing and tasting by our panels of food experts was done blind."

It is worth noting that it is not just the traditional dairy and meat produce from the farms that excelled, but also the region’s salmon, and the innovative use of stunning Central Otago fruit.

Links Tube Burger sausages. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

"I personally would like to commend and applaud the strength of the South Island farmers and food producers, with a diversity of products shining through in both tasting and sustainability."

Oamaru producer Whitestone Cheese is on a winning — or should we say "blue" — streak at the moment. Straight off its gold medal win at the New Zealand Champions of Cheese for its Drunken Windsor Blue, the company has been named the 2023 Dairy Champion for its Oamaru Blue.

It continues a winning run at the awards, as it was named Dairy Champion in the inaugural 2017 Outstanding NZ Food Producer Awards and Spirit of New Zealand winner and Coast People’s Choice Outstanding NZ Food Producer in 2019 and has amassed 27 medals over the award’s seven-year history.

At this year’s tasting, judges described the Whitestone Oamaru Blue as "Delicious, great blue cheese. True flavour, well balanced with buttery, unctuous texture ... we could not stop eating this".

Whitestone Cheese’s award-winning Oamaru Blue being judged at the Outstanding Food Producer Awards. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Otago’s winning streak did not stop there, with Augustines of Central’s Blackcurrants in Cassis winning a special award for Outstanding New Product — Boutique. The judges described the blackcurrants as having "amazing flavour".

Small batch preserver Augustines, owned by Dunedin chef Gus Hayden, is also no stranger to the winner’s podium, being the Earth Champion in 2021 for its Black Doris Plums in Pinot Noir Syrup.

First time medal winner Links Quality Meats, of Dunedin, won the special award for Emerging Business. The judges tasted Links Organwurst and Tube Burger sausages, awarding both gold medals. Of the Organwurst Sausage the judges said “Innovative and unique. Perfectly seasoned. Everyone would have a crack at this sausage, friendly. Great grind".

Stewart Island salmon farm Big Glory Bay won the special award New Product for its Fresh New Zealand King Salmon portions, with the judges saying it is a "very clean, sweet flavour. Fine texture and delicious".

Augustines of Central’s winning blackcurrants in cassis. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

It comes as no surprise to Jacobs that the Otago Farmers’ Market took out the Favourite Farmers’ Market prize (tied with Clevedon Village Farmers’ Market this year) for the fourth time.

"For me that is always a must when I am lucky enough to visit the region."

The overall Supreme winner at the awards was Pinoli Premium Pine Nuts, which also won the Earth Champion award, while the Seafood Champion was Tora Collective Crayfish, Paddock Champion was Moreish Organic Scotch Fillet and Moreish Pure Organic Beef Burger Patties, the Drink Champion was Pete’s Natural Currant Crush and the Free-form champion was Little ‘Lato Mango Lassi.

More than 290 locally harvested, grown and made products were assessed by a team of 25 judges over two days in late February with 206 gold, silver and bronze medals awarded. Gold medal winners went into the running for the champion awards announced last night.