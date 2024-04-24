White bean, leek and fennel soup

Photo: Simon Lambert

Having a tin of cannellini beans or chickpeas in your pantry combined with some good seasonal ingredients, will inspire you to create a quick nourishing meal in minutes.

Serves 2

Prep time 10 min

Cooking time 20 min

Skill easy

1 Tbsp olive oil

½ leek, sliced thinly

1 bulb fennel, sliced thinly

1 clove garlic, slice thinly

1 sprig of thyme or rosemary, roughly chopped

1 425g tin of cannellini beans

½ tsp nutritional yeast or pinch of vegetable stock powder

salt and cracked pepper, to taste

extra virgin olive oil, to finish

freshly grated parmesan, to finish

Method

Add the oil to a medium-sized saucepan.

Over moderate heat add the sliced leeks, fennel, garlic and herbs, cover with a lid. Cook for about 5 minutes without colouring. This is to extract natural flavours from the ingredients.

Add the tin of beans and the liquid from the beans, stir to combine. Fill the tin with water and pour that into the soup, add the nutritional yeast or stock powder and cook for 10 minutes.

I like to blend the soup a little to thicken the consistency. Taste and adjust the seasoning.

Serve with a generous drizzle of extra virgin olive oil and grate over the parmesan cheese (as much or as little as you like). Enjoy.