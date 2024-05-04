Highlanders ready for special game in Tonga

Saula Ma’u is a big man who likes to tackle the breath out of opposition players.

He is also the classic gentle giant, a young fellow of calmness and grace who is fiercely proud of his Tongan heritage and endlessly grateful for the support of his family.

There was a tear in his eye when he watched his partner, former Oamaru woman Tivinia Misiloi, graduate with a teaching degree recently, and the emotions will be running equally high when the Highlanders prop and team-mate Folau Fakatava help bring Super Rugby to Tonga this afternoon.

"To be able to go back home and play rugby . . . it’s just exciting, really," Ma’u said before the Highlanders flew to Nuku’alofa.

"Especially for family and friends. Playing in front of them will be pretty cool.

"My family has been calling me every day. They’re just so excited for us to come back home."

The Tongan king will be at Teufaiva Sport Stadium and the atmosphere is bound to be intense when the Highlanders play Moana Pasifika.

A rugby-mad nation is starved of opportunities to see top-level sport so having a Super Rugby game in the backyard is a very big deal.

"Going back home to play in front of kids, and just inspiring the youth back home . . . you know, you can achieve anything if you work hard for it," Ma’u said.

"It’s the same for me and ‘Lau (Fakatava). We came to New Zealand when we were young, and to go back home and play at that sort of level . . . it’s just good to inspire the kids.

"I never thought that this would happen, having this rugby game in Tonga."

Naturally, there is a lot of attention on what sort of conditions await the Highlanders.

They trained with a wet ball this week but know the switch from winter-is-near Dunedin to hot and humid Tonga could be challenging.

"I’ve been asking my family every day what the weather is like," Ma’u smiled.

"They say it’s hot. We grew up in Tonga, so we’re used to the weather, but we’ve probably stayed in Dunedin too long."

Ma’u was just 15 — he is now 24 — when he left the islands to enrol at Auckland Grammar and pursue his rugby dream.

He remembers being dropped at the school gates by his parents, and feeling lost in a strange world. But his sport helped him find his place, and the move to Dunedin to join the Harbour club and Otago helped him flourish.

"It was always my dream to make it in rugby and make my family proud.

"It was a tough time when I first came over. But I just got used to it, and stayed in contact with my family.

"I will try not to get too emotional about it when I get back home."

The Highlanders had their two senior Tongan men — halfback Fakatava and former captain Nasi Manu, who is now in a player welfare role at the club — on hand to help Ma’u face the cameras for the first time this week.

It led to some lovely interactions between the two players. At one stage, Ma’u offered a couple of phrases in Tongan, and Fakatava did not miss his opportunity to translate.

Highlanders Saula Ma’u (left) and Folau Fakatava talk about the first Super Rugby game in Tonga. PHOTO: JOHNNY HENDRIKUS/HIGHLANDERS

"I was just asking the fans back home to back us," Ma’u said.

To which Fakatava countered: "Nah, he just said to tell the Highlanders organisation to take five bags of Landers gear to Tonga so we can have more fans."

Both players enjoy having Manu, revered by all for leading the Highlanders to their sole Super Rugby championship in 2015, on hand for support and guidance.

"It means a lot to have Nasi around," Fakatava said.

"We grew up watching the Highlanders. Top man. Put his body on the line for the team.

"He’s bringing his boots again. He’s coming with us back home, so if someone goes down, he’ll be ready to go. Second five, ha ha."

The Highlanders yesterday visited Fakatava’s old high school, which former Highlanders flanker Shannon Frizell and Blues prop Ofa Tu’ungafasi also attended.

Moana Pasifika are the home team today — and coach Tana Umaga has named 12 players of Tongan descent in his squad — so the Highlanders might need every member of Fakatava’s family to make some noise.

"I think a few of the Moana boys went home a few weeks ago and did a lot of stuff with schools and youth, some rugby skills and stuff.

"It’s going to be more Moana, obviously, because it’s their home game. But I have a feeling there’s going to be a lot of Landers supporters there as well."

Fakatava, who came to New Zealand in 2016 to attend Hastings Boys’ High School, has tasted test rugby for the All Blacks and will be equally buzzed about today’s experience.

"Going home and making history, the first Super Rugby game back at home, in front of our family means a lot for us.

"They’re really excited. We’ve already been asked to get more than 20 tickets, so hopefully we get that.

"They’re excited but they understand we are going there to do a job and not have a holiday.

"In Tonga, they grow up with rugby and they love rugby. The first time in Tonga is going to be massive. It’s going to be a packed stadium. It means a lot."

The Moana Pasifika team includes Otago prop Abraham Pole and Southland winger Viliami Fine.

This is an important game for the Highlanders, who really need to follow their one-point win over the Force with another victory to keep their playoff chances steady.

It is also a day that is about more than sport. Malo e lelei to Super Rugby in Tonga.

Super Rugby

Nuku’alofa, 2.05pm

Highlanders: Jacob Ratumaitavuki-Kneepkens, Timoci Tavatavanawai, Tanielu Tele’a, Jake Te Hiwi, Connor Garden-Bachop, Cameron Millar, Folau Fakatava, Billy Harmon (captain), Sean Withy, Oliver Haig, Fabian Holland, Mitch Dunshea, Saula Ma’u, Henry Bell, Daniel Lienert-Brown. Reserves: Jack Taylor, Ayden Johnstone, Jermaine Ainsley, Will Tucker, Nikora Broughton, James Arscott, Sam Gilbert, Martin Bogado.

Moana Pasifika: William Havili, Viliami Fine, Henry Taefu, Julian Savea, Fine Inisi, Christian Lealiifano, Jonathan Taumateine, Lotu Inisi, Sione Havili Talitui (captain), Jacob Norris, Allan Craig, Tom Savage, Sione Mafileo, Samiuela Moli, Abraham Pole. Reserves: Sama Malolo, Sateki Latu, Sekope Kepu, Ola Tauelangi, Solomone Funaki, Ere Enari, Danny Toala, Neria Fomai.

