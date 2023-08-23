Thumbprint cookies

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Preparation 15 minutes
Skill Easy
Makes 20
Ingredients
115g butter, softened
½ cup sugar
¼ tsp salt
1 tsp vanilla essence
200g flour
½ tsp baking powder
1 large egg
Your favourite jam, curd or peanut butter
Method
Preheat oven 170°C.
Line a baking tray with baking paper
Cream the butter, sugar, salt and vanilla until light and creamy.
Add the egg and beat well to combine.
Sift in the dry ingredients and mix gently to combine.
Roll the dough into walnut-sized balls (25g), place on to baking paper 2cm apart.
Press your thumbprint into the centre of each cookie.
Fill with a small spoonful of your favourite preserve.
Bake until the edges of the cookies are golden for 12-14 minutes.
Remove and allow to cool before enjoying.