Thumbprint cookies

Skill Easy

Makes 20

Ingredients

115g butter, softened

½ cup sugar

¼ tsp salt

1 tsp vanilla essence

200g flour

½ tsp baking powder

1 large egg

Your favourite jam, curd or peanut butter

Method

Preheat oven 170°C.

Line a baking tray with baking paper

Cream the butter, sugar, salt and vanilla until light and creamy.

Add the egg and beat well to combine.

Sift in the dry ingredients and mix gently to combine.

Roll the dough into walnut-sized balls (25g), place on to baking paper 2cm apart.

Press your thumbprint into the centre of each cookie.

Fill with a small spoonful of your favourite preserve.

Bake until the edges of the cookies are golden for 12-14 minutes.

Remove and allow to cool before enjoying.