Wednesday, 23 August 2023

Thumbprint cookies

    By Alison Lambert
    1. Life & Style
    2. Food & Wine

    Photo: Simon Lambert
    Photo: Simon Lambert
    These are great little cookies that are quick and easy to make. The dough is buttery and light and the name of these cookies is a bit of a giveaway of how you get the indent — yep, your thumbprint! I filled mine with fresh lemon curd and Mum's home-made marmalade, all made with New Zealand citrus. Perfect for afternoon tea or a cute little dessert.

    Preparation 15 minutes

    Skill Easy

    Makes 20

    Ingredients

    115g butter, softened

    ½ cup sugar

    ¼ tsp salt

    1 tsp vanilla essence

    200g flour

    ½ tsp baking powder

    1 large egg

    Your favourite jam, curd or peanut butter

    Method

    Preheat oven 170°C.

    Line a baking tray with baking paper

    Cream the butter, sugar, salt and vanilla until light and creamy.

    Add the egg and beat well to combine.

    Sift in the dry ingredients and mix gently to combine.

    Roll the dough into walnut-sized balls (25g), place on to baking paper 2cm apart.

    Press your thumbprint into the centre of each cookie.

    Fill with a small spoonful of your favourite preserve.

    Bake until the edges of the cookies are golden for 12-14 minutes.

    Remove and allow to cool before enjoying.