Wednesday, 27 September 2023

Chardonnays raising the bar of excellence

    By Mark Henderson
    I continue to appreciate the quality of the Chardonnays being crafted around the country and I’ve been very fortunate this year to taste many wonderful examples.

    Today’s selection well and truly upholds that standard, with thrilling examples from Central Otago, North Canterbury and Hawke’s Bay all strutting their stuff. It’s not really a question of them competing against one another, rather that as a whole, they are raising the bar for Chardonnay lovers across New Zealand.

    Note: The $88 price listed for the Dunedin Craft Distillers Dry Gin in last week’s column is actually for the 750ml bottle. The 500ml bottle depicted is $72.

     

    2022 Maude Mt Maude Wanaka Chardonnay

    Price RRP $50
    Rating Excellent

    Lovely nose of ripe 
    peach, flint, lanolin, a light 
    measure of refined oak. 
    Creamy texture, rich & 
    ripe yet light on its feet. 
    Touches of caramel & 
    toast, a wisp of melon 
    appears on the close. 
    A chewy, grainy feel 
    adds to the texture, 
    while a vein of acidity 
    keeps this fresh. 
    Already open with 
    lots to enjoy, yet a 
    stunning 2014 
    enjoyed recently 
    speaks of the 
    potential.

    www.maudewines.com

     

    2022 Craggy Range Kidnappers Chardonnay 

    Price RRP $32.95
    Rating Excellent to Outstanding

    Subtle yet attractively 
    expressed, white peach, 
    clotted cream, citrus zest, a 
    minerally nuance. The 
    palate is racy & vibrant, 
    adding mandarin, 
    Chablis like sea-shell 
    notes and salinity, 
    coolness with a 
    wonderful carry. Poise 
    and precision, tautness 
    to this with its core of 
    acidity. Energy, 
    vibrancy, finer-boned 
    yet with deceptive depth 
    & complexity.

    www.craggyrange.com

     

    2021 Domain Road Defiance Bannockburn Chardonnay 

    Price RRP $34
    Rating Excellent to Outstanding

    Delightfully perfumed nose, 
    a twist of lemon peel, 
    stonefruits, a touch of 
    nutty, butterscotchy oak 
    pops its head over the 
    parapet. Rather beguiling, 
    depth of flavour, 
    stonefruits building, 
    grilled nuts, wisps of 
    toffee, the acidity 
    lending an
    attractive sweet ‘n’ sour 
    quality to the close with 
    a structural backbone 
    evident. Tingly, vibrant, 
    gets the juices flowing.

    www.domainroad.co.nz

     

    2020 Pegasus Bay Chardonnay

    Price RRP $45
    Rating Excellent to Outstanding

    Powerful nose with 
    struck match, hints of 
    funk, tropical fruits, 
    spice, citrus, drawing 
    you back for more. 
    Evident richness, yet the 
    palate is dry and tightly 
    structured, the flavour 
    intensity and power 
    the flesh on its 
    bones. This is a 
    ‘bigger’ Chardonnay, 
    but with integration, 
    poise and a sense of 
    refreshment. So 
    much enjoyment 
    now, potential too.

    www.pegasusbay.com

     

    2022 Maude Central Otago Chardonnay

    Price RRP $30
    Rating Excellent

    Subtlety, cashew nut, 
    sea-shell salinity, white 
    peach, spice & 
    woodsmoke with time, 
    fine, elegant. The palate 
    continues the flavour 
    journey, a minerally, 
    chalky/fruit pithy 
    nuance adding to the 
    texture, nuttiness 
    and a tangy 
    counterpoint framing 
    the close. This 
    swells nicely with 
    aeration, fruit 
    building, retaining 
    lovely drive & energy.

    www.maudewines.com

     

    2022 Craggy Range Gimblett Gravels Vineyard HB Chardonnay

    Price  RRP $44.95
    Rating Very Good to Excellent

    No mistaking the 
    Chardonnay profile with its 
    peach, tropical fruits, spice 
    & butterscotch, bonfire 
    embers with time, 
    subtlety. This hits the 
    elegance button, 
    medium-weight yet not 
    at all underpowered as 
    the depth of flavour 
    creeps up on you. A 
    tangy quality gives this 
    zest, picks up an anise 
    accent too, finesse and 
    already open for 
    business.

    www.craggyrange.com