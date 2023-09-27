Chardonnays raising the bar of excellence

I continue to appreciate the quality of the Chardonnays being crafted around the country and I’ve been very fortunate this year to taste many wonderful examples.

Today’s selection well and truly upholds that standard, with thrilling examples from Central Otago, North Canterbury and Hawke’s Bay all strutting their stuff. It’s not really a question of them competing against one another, rather that as a whole, they are raising the bar for Chardonnay lovers across New Zealand.

Note: The $88 price listed for the Dunedin Craft Distillers Dry Gin in last week’s column is actually for the 750ml bottle. The 500ml bottle depicted is $72.

2022 Maude Mt Maude Wanaka Chardonnay

Lovely nose of ripe

peach, flint, lanolin, a light

measure of refined oak.

Creamy texture, rich &

ripe yet light on its feet.

Touches of caramel &

toast, a wisp of melon

appears on the close.

A chewy, grainy feel

adds to the texture,

while a vein of acidity

keeps this fresh.

Already open with

lots to enjoy, yet a

stunning 2014

enjoyed recently

speaks of the

potential.

www.maudewines.com

2022 Craggy Range Kidnappers Chardonnay

Subtle yet attractively

expressed, white peach,

clotted cream, citrus zest, a

minerally nuance. The

palate is racy & vibrant,

adding mandarin,

Chablis like sea-shell

notes and salinity,

coolness with a

wonderful carry. Poise

and precision, tautness

to this with its core of

acidity. Energy,

vibrancy, finer-boned

yet with deceptive depth

& complexity.

www.craggyrange.com

2021 Domain Road Defiance Bannockburn Chardonnay

Delightfully perfumed nose,

a twist of lemon peel,

stonefruits, a touch of

nutty, butterscotchy oak

pops its head over the

parapet. Rather beguiling,

depth of flavour,

stonefruits building,

grilled nuts, wisps of

toffee, the acidity

lending an

attractive sweet ‘n’ sour

quality to the close with

a structural backbone

evident. Tingly, vibrant,

gets the juices flowing.

www.domainroad.co.nz

2020 Pegasus Bay Chardonnay

Powerful nose with

struck match, hints of

funk, tropical fruits,

spice, citrus, drawing

you back for more.

Evident richness, yet the

palate is dry and tightly

structured, the flavour

intensity and power

the flesh on its

bones. This is a

‘bigger’ Chardonnay,

but with integration,

poise and a sense of

refreshment. So

much enjoyment

now, potential too.

www.pegasusbay.com

2022 Maude Central Otago Chardonnay

Subtlety, cashew nut,

sea-shell salinity, white

peach, spice &

woodsmoke with time,

fine, elegant. The palate

continues the flavour

journey, a minerally,

chalky/fruit pithy

nuance adding to the

texture, nuttiness

and a tangy

counterpoint framing

the close. This

swells nicely with

aeration, fruit

building, retaining

lovely drive & energy.

www.maudewines.com

2022 Craggy Range Gimblett Gravels Vineyard HB Chardonnay

No mistaking the

Chardonnay profile with its

peach, tropical fruits, spice

& butterscotch, bonfire

embers with time,

subtlety. This hits the

elegance button,

medium-weight yet not

at all underpowered as

the depth of flavour

creeps up on you. A

tangy quality gives this

zest, picks up an anise

accent too, finesse and

already open for

business.

www.craggyrange.com