Wednesday, 30 September 2020

A show of diversity

    By Mark Henderson
    After making my way through today’s selection, I was left thinking that things are very positive in the world of New Zealand sauvignon blanc.

    All current releases, these wines span three vintages with some typically punchy and zesty young wines interspersed with others aiming for a food-friendlier style — it’s not about reinventing the wheel, but allowing diversity of expression, tailored to differing audiences and occasions.

    The sub $20 versions are likely to be even more sharply priced on promo.

     

    2019 Hunters
    Home Block
    Marlborough
    sauvignon blanc
     
    Price: $29.99
    Rating: Very good
     
    A wisp of smoke and struck 
    match lead into a combo of 
    gooseberry and passionfruit. 
    Leads with a sweet fruit jube 
    before typical grassy, 
    gooseberry notes flood in: 
    some power here. A razor’s 
    edge of acidity adds lemony 
    citrus before the wine runs to a 
    fruit sherbetty zing on the 
    close. Crisp and zesty.
     
     
    2020 Otuwhero Estate
    Marlborough
    sauvignon blanc
    Price: $19.95
    Rating: Very good to excellent
     
    Ripe fruited and sweetly fragrant 
    nose, passionfruit & feijoa mixing 
    with cut grass, capsicum and 
    honeysuckle, sweat later. The 
    palate highlights red capsicum, 
    cut grass and pear, a whisper of 
    underlying sweetness before the 
    racy acidity kicks into play, 
    gooseberry lingering on the 
    finish. Zesty, fresh, lots of appeal 
    and drinkability.
     
     
    2018 Domain Road
    Central Otago
    sauvignon blanc 
    Price: $23
    Rating: Excellent
     
    Fascinating nose of sweat, 
    gooseberry, passionfruit and 
    preserved lemon. Nicely creamy 
    texture to this, showing excellent 
    flavour weight and depth, 
    highlighting the passionfruit and 
    citrus elements. This neatly 
    balances the fresh, zesty 
    elements, a supple, creamy and 
    complex palate, with a dry yet 
    juicy finish with a super-long 
    carry. Nicely done.
     
     
    2019 The Paper
    Nautilus
    Marlborough
    sauvignon blanc 
    Price: $35
    Rating: Very good to excellent
     
    Sweetly perfumed, fruit jube, lime 
    cordial and hints of herb. Leads 
    with sweet, red apple and 
    nectarine, taking this down a 
    less trodden path, before the 
    underlying grassy & gooseberry 
    notes build. There’s a fruit pith-
    like chewiness to the texture, 
    before some citrusy notes 
    appear on the playfully tangy 
    close. 
     
     
    2020 Hunters
    Marlborough
    sauvignon blanc 
    Price: $19.90
    Rating: Excellent
     
    Classic gooseberry and cut grass, 
    backed by wisps of passionfruit 
    and some sweet florality with 
    aeration. Drier palate than the 
    nose might suggest, gooseberry 
    and green capsicum flooding the 
    palate with undercurrents of 
    lemon and wine gums. Fresh, 
    vibrant, mouth-watering tartness 
    with sherbetty fruit sweetness on 
    the close. Playful.
     
     
    2019 Durvillea
    Marlborough
    sauvignon blanc 
    Price: $17
    Rating: Very good
     
    A subtly expressed nose of fruit 
    pastille, white flowers, florality, 
    herbaceous hints wafting up, 
    sweat and bramble too. 
    Greengage plum and brambly 
    herbs lead, building in 
    crunchiness and raciness as 
    gooseberry and cut grass notes 
    make their presence felt, with an 
    attractively crisp finish. A slow 
    starter that grows nicely with 
    aeration.
     
     
    2018 Church Road
    McDonald Series
    Barrique Ferment
    Hawke’s Bay
    sauvignon blanc
    Price: $26.59
    Rating: Excellent
     
    Immediately different expression 
    that doffs its hat to Sancerre. 
    Matchstick, a little funk, cedar, 
    dry honey, brambles, green bean. 
    The palate kicks on with green 
    apple, gooseberry, capsicum and 
    oak seasoning supported by a 
    delightfully creamy and textural 
    palate. A charming 
    accompaniment to food. 
     
     
    2020 Jules Taylor
    Marlborough
    sauvignon blanc 
    Price: $24.99
    Rating: Excellent
     
    Initially playing in the tropical, 
    passionfruit/feijoa spectrum 
    rather than overtly herbaceous 
    with green herbs and cut grass 
    slowly more evident. Crisp and 
    zesty palate shifting between 
    gooseberry, grass, green apple, 
    fruit jube and a little citrus, 
    flowing to a racy, fresh close. 
    Good flavour intensity, excellent 
    length and great appeal. Ticks 
    all the right boxes.
     
