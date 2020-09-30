A show of diversity

After making my way through today’s selection, I was left thinking that things are very positive in the world of New Zealand sauvignon blanc.

All current releases, these wines span three vintages with some typically punchy and zesty young wines interspersed with others aiming for a food-friendlier style — it’s not about reinventing the wheel, but allowing diversity of expression, tailored to differing audiences and occasions.

The sub $20 versions are likely to be even more sharply priced on promo.

2019 Hunters

Home Block

Marlborough

sauvignon blanc

Price: $29.99

Rating: Very good

A wisp of smoke and struck

match lead into a combo of

gooseberry and passionfruit.

Leads with a sweet fruit jube

before typical grassy,

gooseberry notes flood in:

some power here. A razor’s

edge of acidity adds lemony

citrus before the wine runs to a

fruit sherbetty zing on the

close. Crisp and zesty.

2020 Otuwhero Estate

Marlborough

sauvignon blanc

Price: $19.95

Rating: Very good to excellent

Ripe fruited and sweetly fragrant

nose, passionfruit & feijoa mixing

with cut grass, capsicum and

honeysuckle, sweat later. The

palate highlights red capsicum,

cut grass and pear, a whisper of

underlying sweetness before the

racy acidity kicks into play,

gooseberry lingering on the

finish. Zesty, fresh, lots of appeal

and drinkability.

2018 Domain Road

Central Otago

sauvignon blanc

Price: $23

Rating: Excellent

Fascinating nose of sweat,

gooseberry, passionfruit and

preserved lemon. Nicely creamy

texture to this, showing excellent

flavour weight and depth,

highlighting the passionfruit and

citrus elements. This neatly

balances the fresh, zesty

elements, a supple, creamy and

complex palate, with a dry yet

juicy finish with a super-long

carry. Nicely done.

2019 The Paper

Nautilus

Marlborough

sauvignon blanc

Price: $35

Rating: Very good to excellent

Sweetly perfumed, fruit jube, lime

cordial and hints of herb. Leads

with sweet, red apple and

nectarine, taking this down a

less trodden path, before the

underlying grassy & gooseberry

notes build. There’s a fruit pith-

like chewiness to the texture,

before some citrusy notes

appear on the playfully tangy

close.

2020 Hunters

Marlborough

sauvignon blanc

Price: $19.90

Rating: Excellent

Classic gooseberry and cut grass,

backed by wisps of passionfruit

and some sweet florality with

aeration. Drier palate than the

nose might suggest, gooseberry

and green capsicum flooding the

palate with undercurrents of

lemon and wine gums. Fresh,

vibrant, mouth-watering tartness

with sherbetty fruit sweetness on

the close. Playful.

2019 Durvillea

Marlborough

sauvignon blanc

Price: $17

Rating: Very good

A subtly expressed nose of fruit

pastille, white flowers, florality,

herbaceous hints wafting up,

sweat and bramble too.

Greengage plum and brambly

herbs lead, building in

crunchiness and raciness as

gooseberry and cut grass notes

make their presence felt, with an

attractively crisp finish. A slow

starter that grows nicely with

aeration.

2018 Church Road

McDonald Series

Barrique Ferment

Hawke’s Bay

sauvignon blanc

Price: $26.59

Rating: Excellent

Immediately different expression

that doffs its hat to Sancerre.

Matchstick, a little funk, cedar,

dry honey, brambles, green bean.

The palate kicks on with green

apple, gooseberry, capsicum and

oak seasoning supported by a

delightfully creamy and textural

palate. A charming

accompaniment to food.

2020 Jules Taylor

Marlborough

sauvignon blanc

Price: $24.99

Rating: Excellent

Initially playing in the tropical,

passionfruit/feijoa spectrum

rather than overtly herbaceous

with green herbs and cut grass

slowly more evident. Crisp and

zesty palate shifting between

gooseberry, grass, green apple,

fruit jube and a little citrus,

flowing to a racy, fresh close.

Good flavour intensity, excellent

length and great appeal. Ticks

all the right boxes.