Wednesday, 30 April 2025

Sauvignons to lead the way

    By Mark Henderson
    The elephant in the room as I tasted these wines was the likelihood of the United States imposing tariffs on all our agricultural products.

    It is a nervous time for our wine exporters as the US is our biggest market for wine and was in fact our only export market to see growth last year. Some wineries will aim to shave back that cost increase to mitigate the final price on US shelves. Others will have little choice but to see that price increase passed on, hopeful the insatiable demand for our sauvignon blanc outweighs the price increase. Time will tell.

    2024 Astrolabe Awatere Valley Sauvignon Blanc

     
    Price RRP $31
    Rating Excellent to outstanding
     
    Bright, fresh, floral, a 
    touch of passionfruit, 
    ripe gooseberry, leafy 
    herbs, wisps of pea 
    pod, very classic. 
    Wonderfully zesty 
    palate, great 
    concentration and 
    depth, really tangy, 
    fresh, structure here, 
    almost a little stony 
    aspect that adds a 
    tingly quality. Firm in a 
    good way with great 
    length. With air the wine 
    continues to be 
    powerful and full of 
    interest.
     
     

    2021 Pegasus Bay Minuetto Sauvignon Semillon

     
    Price RRP $40
    Rating Outstanding
     
    Powerful nose, 
    fascinating 
    expression, gunflint, 
    citrus, smoke, oak 
    influences, sweet pea, 
    herbs, almost 
    honeyed, wonderful 
    complexity. Simply 
    brimming over with 
    flavour, matched with 
    a creamy texture, 
    lovely mouthfeel and 
    great length. Beautiful 
    balance, integration, 
    with a line of acidity 
    keeping this fresh. Far 
    from your typical 
    sauvignon blanc.
     
     

    2024 Main Divide Sauvignon Blanc

     
    Price RRP $21.99
    Rating Very good to excellent
     
    Attractive nose that is 
    just what you’d expect 
    for the variety. The 
    palate steps it up with 
    another layer of 
    flavour; the 
    gooseberry you might 
    expect to see meets 
    red capsicum and then 
    orange zest. Fresh, 
    crisp, nice generosity 
    of flavour, and with 
    good carry. 
    Superfluous to say too 
    much here as it’s just 
    so easy to sit back 
    with a glass of this.
     
     

    2024 Astrolabe Kēkerengū Coast Sauvignon Blanc

     
    Price RRP $38
    Rating Very good to excellent
     
    Pea pod and 
    asparagus nuances, an 
    impression of sweet 
    fruits, spice, a sense of 
    development perhaps? 
    The palate is rounder 
    and more mellow in 
    texture, light to 
    medium-bodied in 
    flavour intensity, some 
    spice and herbal notes 
    rejoining the fray on the 
    close. A game of two 
    halves for me — I love 
    the nose, but the palate 
    was  having one of 
    those grumpy days, a 
    bit less giving.
     
     

    2024 Rapaura Springs Bull Paddock Vineyard Sauvignon Blanc

     
    Price RRP $29.99
    Rating Excellent
     
    Begins with a stony/
    earthy quality, parting 
    as gooseberry, then 
    herbs come through. 
    Perfume, dry honey, 
    tomato leaf, even more 
    fragrant with air. The 
    palate melds classic 
    sauvignon notes with 
    fruit pastille and sweet 
    licorice, richly textured, 
    full of flavour, 
    deceptive power, 
    refreshing yet not 
    strident acidity. A wine 
    to make you think, 
    holds your attention.
     
     

    2022 Jules Taylor OTQ Sauvignon Blanc

     
    Price RRP $35
    Rating Excellent
     
    If you’re on the hunt 
    for a "typical" 
    sauvignon blanc,  look 
    elsewhere. Bready 
    aspects, creamy 
    butterscotch, a lightly 
    herbal backdrop. 
    Clotted cream and 
    butterscotch lead, 
    backed by chopped 
    herbs, gooseberry and 
    spice, quite supple, 
    rounded, palate 
    richness on a 
    medium-intense 
    frame. That creamy 
    lactic note re-emerges 
    on the close. Hits the 
    food friendly button.
     
     

    2024 Thirteen Forty Five Marlborough Sauvignon Blanc

     
    Price RRP $19.99 Air New Zealand Airpoints
    Rating Very good to excellent
     
    Treads the typical 
    path of gooseberry, 
    herb, wisps of 
    feijoaperhaps. 
    Nicely engaging. 
    Thepalate is almost 
    tingly, very bright 
    andcrisp, the 
    gooseberry and cut 
    grass notes joined by 
    flecks of citrus zest. 
    Youthful, fresh, you 
    can’t go wrong with 
    this. Very easy 
    drinking.
     
     

    2024 Riverby Estate Single Vineyard Marlborough Sauvignon Blanc

     
    Price RRP $22
    Rating Excellent
     
    Clearly youthful, 
    initially perfumed with 
    hints of fruit pastille, 
    before the core of cut 
    grass and herbal 
    qualities comes 
    through. Ripe fruits, 
    hinting exotic. There’s 
    a lightness of being, 
    certainly lovely flavour 
    depth without any 
    sense of heaviness. 
    Cooling, refreshing 
    with a touch of grip 
    adding to the texture. 
    Flavours more intense 
    now, long carry, quite 
    lovely.
     

     

