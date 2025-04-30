Sauvignons to lead the way

The elephant in the room as I tasted these wines was the likelihood of the United States imposing tariffs on all our agricultural products.

It is a nervous time for our wine exporters as the US is our biggest market for wine and was in fact our only export market to see growth last year. Some wineries will aim to shave back that cost increase to mitigate the final price on US shelves. Others will have little choice but to see that price increase passed on, hopeful the insatiable demand for our sauvignon blanc outweighs the price increase. Time will tell.

2024 Astrolabe Awatere Valley Sauvignon Blanc

RRP $31 Price

Rating Excellent to outstanding

Bright, fresh, floral, a

touch of passionfruit,

ripe gooseberry, leafy

herbs, wisps of pea

pod, very classic.

Wonderfully zesty

palate, great

concentration and

depth, really tangy,

fresh, structure here,

almost a little stony

aspect that adds a

tingly quality. Firm in a

good way with great

length. With air the wine

continues to be

powerful and full of

interest.

2021 Pegasus Bay Minuetto Sauvignon Semillon

RRP $40 Price

Rating Outstanding

Powerful nose,

fascinating

expression, gunflint,

citrus, smoke, oak

influences, sweet pea,

herbs, almost

honeyed, wonderful

complexity. Simply

brimming over with

flavour, matched with

a creamy texture,

lovely mouthfeel and

great length. Beautiful

balance, integration,

with a line of acidity

keeping this fresh. Far

from your typical

sauvignon blanc.

2024 Main Divide Sauvignon Blanc

RRP $21.99 Price

Rating Very good to excellent

Attractive nose that is

just what you’d expect

for the variety. The

palate steps it up with

another layer of

flavour; the

gooseberry you might

expect to see meets

red capsicum and then

orange zest. Fresh,

crisp, nice generosity

of flavour, and with

good carry.

Superfluous to say too

much here as it’s just

so easy to sit back

with a glass of this.

2024 Astrolabe Kēkerengū Coast Sauvignon Blanc

RRP $38 Price

Rating Very good to excellent

Pea pod and

asparagus nuances, an

impression of sweet

fruits, spice, a sense of

development perhaps?

The palate is rounder

and more mellow in

texture, light to

medium-bodied in

flavour intensity, some

spice and herbal notes

rejoining the fray on the

close. A game of two

halves for me — I love

the nose, but the palate

was having one of

those grumpy days, a

bit less giving.

2024 Rapaura Springs Bull Paddock Vineyard Sauvignon Blanc

RRP $29.99 Price

Rating Excellent

Begins with a stony/

earthy quality, parting

as gooseberry, then

herbs come through.

Perfume, dry honey,

tomato leaf, even more

fragrant with air. The

palate melds classic

sauvignon notes with

fruit pastille and sweet

licorice, richly textured,

full of flavour,

deceptive power,

refreshing yet not

strident acidity. A wine

to make you think,

holds your attention.

2022 Jules Taylor OTQ Sauvignon Blanc

RRP $35 Price

Rating Excellent

If you’re on the hunt

for a "typical"

sauvignon blanc, look

elsewhere. Bready

aspects, creamy

butterscotch, a lightly

herbal backdrop.

Clotted cream and

butterscotch lead,

backed by chopped

herbs, gooseberry and

spice, quite supple,

rounded, palate

richness on a

medium-intense

frame. That creamy

lactic note re-emerges

on the close. Hits the

food friendly button.

2024 Thirteen Forty Five Marlborough Sauvignon Blanc RRP $19.99 Air New Zealand Airpoints Price Rating Very good to excellent Treads the typical path of gooseberry, herb, wisps of feijoaperhaps. Nicely engaging. Thepalate is almost tingly, very bright andcrisp, the gooseberry and cut grass notes joined by flecks of citrus zest. Youthful, fresh, you can’t go wrong with this. Very easy drinking. www.airpointsstore.co.nz

2024 Riverby Estate Single Vineyard Marlborough Sauvignon Blanc

RRP $22 Price

Rating Excellent

Clearly youthful,

initially perfumed with

hints of fruit pastille,

before the core of cut

grass and herbal

qualities comes

through. Ripe fruits,

hinting exotic. There’s

a lightness of being,

certainly lovely flavour

depth without any

sense of heaviness.

Cooling, refreshing

with a touch of grip

adding to the texture.

Flavours more intense

now, long carry, quite

lovely.