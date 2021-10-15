Friday, 15 October 2021

50 years of the rhododendron festival

    By Andrew Marshall
    Blue Diamond. PHOTOS: LINDA ROBERTSON
    Princess Alice
    Marquis of Lothian
    Countess of Athlone
    August van Geert
    Pachysanthum
    Thomsonii
    A Les Cleveland cocktail evening held at the Dunedin Botanic Garden’s propagation facility last night launched three days of festivities from Friends of the Dunedin Botanic Garden marking the 50th anniversary of rhododendron celebrations in Dunedin.

    Events include garden tours at Glenfalloch Woodland Garden, Larnach Castle and Olveston House, and at 2pm today botanic garden rhododendron curator Doug Thomson will give a talk at the garden’s information centre.

    Friends of the Dunedin Botanic Garden president Sue Lambie (left) and Cleveland Charitable Trust...
    Friends of the Dunedin Botanic Garden president Sue Lambie (left) and Cleveland Charitable Trust representative Margaret Cleveland inspect a rhododendron at the Les Cleveland cocktail evening at the garden’s propagation facility last night. PHOTO: LINDA ROBERTSON
    The popular annual rhododendron day plant sale was cancelled because of Covid-19 restrictions.

    Reporter Andrew Marshall and photographer Linda Robertson captured the colour of the evening.

     

