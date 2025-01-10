Angelface Wedgwood a most anticipated new flower

Angelface Wedgwood Pink will make its long-anticipated debut this spring. Angelonia, also known as summer snapdragon, is grown as a summer-long blooming annual that will reach 45cm-75cm tall. Norman Winter of Tribune News Services takes a look at a new flower variety being released in the United States this year — hopefully not far away from reaching New Zealand shores.

Every gardener across the country will be looking forward to new plant introductions making their debut in 2025.

One of the most eagerly awaited [in the United States] is a new Angelonia or summer snapdragon by the name of Angelface Wedgwood Pink. This bicoloured pink and white selection is one we have anticipated for years.

You see, some time ago Angelface Wedgwood Blue stole our hearts, making us long for more.

Agelface Wedgwood Blue has a trophy case numbering 17 awards. So, this perfect colour match of pink has the gardening world all abuzz.

Angelface Wedgwood Pink gives a wonderful vertical element wherever it is grown: boxes, containers or in the ground.

Vertical, or, in this case, spiky is a habit that creates interest, even excitement in the garden where round flowers

tend to dominate.

Plant a cluster of spiky flowers in the mix and you will never want to be without them.

It was about 30 years ago that the first varieties of Angelonia angustifolia or angel flower showed up in the marketplace.

We all grew them in wonder.

How could a plant that for all the world looked like a blue snapdragon grow and persevere all summer?

That gives you a clue to its native habitat of Mexico and the West Indies.

Looking back, my question is now what took so long to find it?

When they showed up in the '90s they were in the Scrophulariaceae or snapdragon family.

Now they and the snapdragon have lost their family.

They are still related, but in the Plantaginaceae, or plantain family.

Please forgive me if I stop chasing this rabbit now.

The Angelface Wedgwood Pink will get to 45cm to 75cm in height with a spread of 30cm to 45cm.

Angelface Wedgwood Blue has won 17 awards from Canada to Florida. It is grown here with Superbells Calibrachoa and Prince Tut papyrus. PHOTOS: TNS

You will want to space them 30cm to 35cm apart.

They need plenty of sun to really reach their blooming potential. The soil need not be luxurious, just fertile and well-drained. Tight compacted clay is not your friend.

A light application of controlled-release granules at planting and again in mid-summer will keep you blooming.

Those in mixed containers and baskets watered daily during the summer will need regular feeding with a dilute water-soluble mix fertiliser every two to three weeks.

I have had a couple of rare instances of snapdragons returning in the spring but they are typically zone 10 perennial.

My favourite planting was created by son James and the Eden Estate Management team.

They planted Angelface Wedgwood Pink with Truffula Pink Gomphrena (globe amaranth), which reached about the same height. The lower level of the window box had the new Stardiva Pink and Stardiva White scaevola.

These are new fan flowers making their debut, but instead of flowers shaped like fans, they are indeed perfect stars.

There are 10 varieties in the Angelface series including two that are Angelface Cascade, a blue and a white.

These are simply incredible in baskets where their trailing nature shows out.

These 10 varieties have won 64 awards with more certain to come.

Norman Winter is an American horticulturist, garden speaker and author of Tough-as-Nails Flowers for the South and Captivating Combinations: Colour and Style in the Garden.

