A celebration of design

A playful design with a complex and intriguing layout won Mike Stevenson, of Stevenson Design, the commercial/industrial award.

The "New New New Residence" is above a boutique brewery near the Oval, in Dunedin.

The site was previously home to a hotel and stables built in the late 19th century.

The two-storey historic facade was retained, with a new three-storey building added behind.

Wilden’s simple offset cuboid form reflected the brewery’s futuristic branding and the unexpected use of fluorescent light and colour inside gave the apartment an "ethereal quality", the judges said.

Talented and eccentric Welsh architect Sir Clough Williams-Ellis was best known for his quirky projects such as those seen in Portmeirion in North Wales.

He also designed a home in Oban, Stewart Island, in 1952.

An extension to that Half Moon Bay property by Richard Wilden was commended in the residential alterations and additions category.

Wilden’s addition gave the property new life, both extending what was there and retaining the original character in an admirable way, the judges said.

The project made use of prefabricated timber components that were shipped to the site from Dunedin and Nelson.

The fit-out of The Meat Preachers in Frankton’s Five Mile development earned Juan Ignacio Puricelli, of SUR Architecture, the "colour in design" award and was highly commended in the commercial interiors category.

The slick design features clean, modern tiling, along with stainless steel for food preparation and warm plywood, set off by linear graphics.

"[This] adds up to a striking serving and dining setting that fits with the exposed mechanical and electrical services of the mall’s industrial style," the judges said.

Gary Todd was commended in the commercial/industrial category for his design of the boutique modernist-style Ebb Hotel, in Dunedin.

A Simon Kaan artwork on the hotel’s glass facade references the fact the site was once near the shoreline of Otago Harbour.

The judges described it as an elegant design for a hotel with a bold street presence.

Inspired by the surrounding mountains and referencing Zaha Hadid’s Riverside Museum in Glasgow, Mt Isthmus Lodge in Wanaka won Tony Butel of Ground Up Studio the residential interiors award and new home over 300sq m award.

The irregularity of the exterior is replicated inside with bold intersecting planes, and random lengths of engineered oak flooring covering almost all of the interior walls and ceilings.

"The finish required hand-shaped mitres and obtuse curved angles and is an expression of craftsmanship which is seldom seen," the judges commented.

Gary Todd, of Gary Todd Architecture, was highly commended in the new home 150-300sq m category for his work on an eco-house with views of the Clutha River valley.

The Tarras home, comprising three pavilions around a protected courtyard, incorporates sustainable elements such as large overhanging eaves, thermal mass and energy-efficient heating and cooling.

Bevan Wood, of Eco Workshop Architectural Studio, and Richard Wilden, of Richard Wilden Design, won two awards for their work on a rental housing development that featured on these pages in February.

The pair won the multi-unit dwelling award and were commended in the residential interiors category for two units — one 24sq m, the other 35sq m — on a steep site close to Dunedin’s cafes, bars and shops.

The judges said it formed part of the answer to the city’s housing shortage, encouraged social interaction, and added to the vitality and density of the central city.

"A particular strength ... is the micro planning of tightly organised spaces designed for a tricky site. The result is a finely-crafted, sustainable solution where every space has been carefully optimised.”

A renovated Taieri villa which featured in the Otago Daily Times last month has won Andreus Painters of Dunedin four awards at the Master Painters New Zealand 2021 awards of excellence.

The rebuilt and extended 1880s home was recognised for both its exterior and interior.

Sims and Blue, of Dunedin, earned awards for nine separate projects while PJs Total Maintenance, of Queenstown, won the overall commercial Dulux Protective Coatings/industrial award.