Living symbols of peace

A gingko bilboa tree grown from a seed from a "hibaku tree" - a tree that survived the atomic bombing of Hiroshima in 1945. Several such trees have been raised by Dunedin Botanic Garden and will be planted in Dunedin as well as distributed to different centres.

In 2017, the Rotary Club of Dunedin Central approached the Dunedin Botanic Garden to be a partner in a Green Legacy Hiroshima, Ceremonial Peace Trees project. The garden was asked to grow 25 ginkgo biloba trees for planting around Dunedin and Otago.

Green Legacy Hiroshima was established to safeguard and spread the seeds and saplings of Hiroshima’s ‘‘hibaku trees’’ — trees that survived the atomic blasts of August 6, 1945. This is a global volunteer campaign.

Seeds and saplings from the A-bomb survivor trees are growing in 40 countries. Green Legacy sends seeds only to institutional partners, such as universities and botanical gardens that can commit to the long-term care of the trees.

Seeds were collected by Hiroshima Botanical Garden from below the parent tree at Tsuruhane Shrine in November 2016. The female tree, inside the temple grounds, is 1810m from the hypocentre of the blast. Having recovered, it is now 18m tall with a trunk circumference of 2.67m, and is producing plenty of seed.

In 2017, the Botanic Garden received 30 seeds. These were sown in deep pots with a combination of seed-raising mix and perlite and kept in the glasshouse on a heated mist bench. By late October, 25 seeds had germinated.

Each year since, the trees have been potted up and grown on and 23 trees were ready for planting in 2024. One tree was planted in the Market Reserve and others have been given to the Truby King Reserve, the Oamaru Botanic Garden and the Christchurch Botanic Garden.

The Dunedin Botanic Garden has planted a grove of the trees in the arboretum area near the northern cemetery.

These trees will provide a living symbol of peace. — Alice-Lloyd Fitt