Getting back to nature with natural landscaping

    The plantings of red tussocks will soon be extended in the native plant area at the Dunedin Botanic Garden. PHOTO: GREGOR RICHARDSON
    Three years ago, landscapers with diggers were busy sculpting earth and moving rocks in the heart of the Botanic Garden’s native plant area. They replaced a set of steps with a gentle slope, improving accessibility. A new path was carved through the existing lawn, linking mature garden beds and inviting visitors in. A miniature "mountain" was constructed from local basalt for tricky to grow alpine species. An existing garden bed was extended with a billowing drift of snow tussocks.

    There’s a well-worn adage that "a garden is never finished". As the native plant area evolves, we are moving towards a more naturalistic style of landscaping. While still highly contrived, the landscaping and rock work have provided a framework to display some of the native plant collection in a way that is more evocative of Otago’s high country. We will gradually integrate existing garden beds and mature trees with the new plantings: pruning, removing, retaining, and replacing, resulting in a more dramatic and immersive experience for visitors.

    The next step is to swallow up another patch of lawn by extending the planting of red tussocks. It is a lovely little lawn, but it will to be difficult to pull off this exciting design concept if the mighty snow tussocks and tangled small-leaved shrubs remain bordered by hard lines and a manicured lawn of bright green turf grass. Eventually, visitors will find themselves surrounded by frothing tussocks — a step closer to the spirit of our beloved wild places.

    Garden Life is produced by Dunedin Botanic Garden. For further information contact Kate Caldwell.