Erinacea anthyllis — hedgehog plant — at Dunedin Botanic Garden. PHOTO: GREGOR RICHARDSON

Low growing, dome-shaped and spiny, the hedgehog plant is well named. Its botanical nameis a combination of the Latin word for hedgehog —— while the species nameowes its origins to the similarity of its flowers to those of kidney vetch,

The hedgehog plant belongs to the pea family. Its many tangled branchlets terminate in sharp upright spines that provide protection from browsing animals. In the garden, it can be rather painful to weed around. The nuisance of its bristly nature is forgiven when it flowers. In late spring the spiny dome turns lilac as it is smothered with hundreds of purple pea flowers.

Erinacea anthyllis grows naturally in stony mountains in the western area of the Mediterranean so it thrives on the well-drained slopes of the Rock Garden. Three plants can be seen growing on the edge of the upper path adjacent the first set of steps to the seated terraces.

