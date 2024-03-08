Leucadendrons tolerant of poor soils

Leucadendron laureolum can be found growing at the Dunedin Botanic Garden. PHOTO: GREGOR RICHARDSON

If you are you looking for a large shrub for a sunny, dry garden location with a stunning display of colour throughout the changing seasons, why not think about planting a leucadendron.

Leucadendrons are found naturally in small heathlands of the Southwest Cape province of South Africa where the preferred growing condition are open, sunny sites where the soils are well-drained. They are very tolerant of wind and poor soils, hence can be a great choice for many coastal locations.

Leucadendron have adapted to a fire affected environment. Fire kills the plant, but the seeds are protected within a cone which opens after the fire, germinating when moisture is available. Seeds of many South African plants adapted to this environment germinate more successfully when exposed to the smoke from these fires. Many South African leucadendron are in decline due to the spread of invasive non-native species, urbanisation, agriculture and changes to the ecosystem.

A great reason for having a leucadendron in your garden is that they are low-maintenance shrubs, requiring a minimal amount of water and a small amount of pruning to maintain vigour and a neat compact shape. But beware, they can be killed with too much attention, they are intolerant of fertilisers high in phosphates, potassium and nitrates, and do not like root disturbance. Heavy frosts will also kill leucadendron.

