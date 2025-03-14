Snowberry puts on brilliant show

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Their dull green leaves don’t colour up much before they drop in autumn and the flowers are tiny, bell shaped and pink. The highlight of the snowberry is the brilliant white globose berries produced on bare branches in late summer and autumn, often hanging around into winter. Knowing that a symphony is a gathering of sound, it is not hard to twig that Symphoricarpos is a gathering of seeds – the berries develop so close together on the branches, they can appear as one unit.
You can spot a sprawl of berries growing on the upper side of the top path of the rock garden at Dunedin Botanic Garden.
Garden Life is produced by Dunedin Botanic Garden.
For further Information contact Robyn Abernethy.