The height of rose growing

Poppy rosa at the Dunedin Botanic Garden. PHOTO: GREGOR RICHARDSON

A standard rose is a rootstock grown to a selected height, then a desired rose type is budded on to the top. They come in various heights but the most common are at 800mm, which tend to be hybrid tea and floribunda selections, or as a 450mm suitable for patio or mini roses

These roses are generally planted to create some feature in a garden or add a bit of height. They look great planted down the edge of a pathway and are also suitable for planting in containers.

Standard roses need to be staked and kept well pruned to avoid being broken by the wind. When planting a standard rose it is a good idea to place a stake in at the time of planting, tying the stem at the top below the bud union.

Pruning a standard rose is very similar to pruning a bush rose but you are dealing with rose growth higher up. This means it’s important to prune a little harder than you would a bush rose.

Start with the three Ds — dead, diseased and damaged. Then remove any of the small and unproductive growth. Reduce the main canes by one third, cut to an outward facing bud and open the centre as well.

Remove any foliage that remains to minimise disease risk. Also remove all the rose leaves from the ground and dispose of them in the bin instead of your garden compost.

Garden Life is produced by Dunedin Botanic Garden.

For further information contact Linda Hellyer.